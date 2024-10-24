Kazakhstan Intends To Produce Turkish Drones

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Kazakhstan and Turkiye plan to develop a roadmap for the production of tactical unmanned aircraft systems, Azernews reports.

This issue was discussed between the of Defense of Kazakhstan Ruslan Zhaksylykov and the CEO of Baykar Defense company Haluk Bayraktar.

"The parties have come to an agreement on the development of a roadmap on the localization of production of tactical unmanned aircraft systems and operational-level barrage ammunition," the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

The meeting took place within the framework of the IV International Defense and Aerospace Industry Exhibition SAHA EXPO-2024.

It is noted that the exhibition presents automatic command and control systems, robotic systems, communications, air defense, radio intelligence, electronic warfare and radio interference.

In addition, the delegation of the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan, headed by Zhaksylykov, held talks with Minister of National Defense Yashar Guler and Chairman of the Defense Industry Agency Haluk Gergun.