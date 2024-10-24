Kazakhstan Intends To Produce Turkish Drones
10/24/2024 7:12:46 PM
By Alimat Aliyeva
Kazakhstan and Turkiye plan to develop a roadmap for the
production of tactical unmanned aircraft systems,
Azernews reports.
This issue was discussed between the Minister of Defense of
Kazakhstan Ruslan Zhaksylykov and the CEO of Baykar Defense company
Haluk Bayraktar.
"The parties have come to an agreement on the development of a
roadmap on the localization of production of tactical unmanned
aircraft systems and operational-level barrage ammunition," the
Ministry of Defense said in a statement.
The meeting took place within the framework of the IV
International Defense and Aerospace Industry Exhibition SAHA
EXPO-2024.
It is noted that the exhibition presents automatic command and
control systems, robotic systems, communications, air defense,
radio intelligence, electronic warfare and radio interference.
In addition, the delegation of the Ministry of Defense of
Kazakhstan, headed by Zhaksylykov, held talks with Minister of
National Defense Yashar Guler and Chairman of the Defense Industry
Agency Haluk Gergun.
