British Government's Spending On Migrants Skyrocketed
Date
10/24/2024 7:12:46 PM
By Alimat Aliyeva
The annual cost of housing for asylum seekers in the UK has
increased dramatically over the past four years, from £17,000 to
£41,000 per person, Azernews reports.
In the 2019-2020 financial year, 739 million pounds were spent
on housing and support for asylum seekers. But in the 2023-2024
financial year, this figure rose to 4.7 billion pounds, which
corresponds to an average annual cost of 41,000 pounds per
migrant.
Research experts pointed to the lack of housing as the main
reason for the increase in costs. The lack of alternatives, such as
council apartments and dormitories, means that asylum seekers are
accommodated in hotels at a cost of about 145 pounds per night.
