British Government's Spending On Migrants Skyrocketed

10/24/2024 7:12:46 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The annual cost of housing for asylum seekers in the UK has increased dramatically over the past four years, from £17,000 to £41,000 per person, Azernews reports.

In the 2019-2020 financial year, 739 million pounds were spent on housing and support for asylum seekers. But in the 2023-2024 financial year, this figure rose to 4.7 billion pounds, which corresponds to an average annual cost of 41,000 pounds per migrant.

Research experts pointed to the lack of housing as the main reason for the increase in costs. The lack of alternatives, such as council apartments and dormitories, means that asylum seekers are accommodated in hotels at a cost of about 145 pounds per night.

