J&K Bank Announces First Fintech Partnership With Marg ERP

MD & CEO Baldev Prakash today launched the collaborative product along with CMD Marg ERP Thakur Anup Singh and Bank's Executive Director Sudhir Gupta here at the Bank's corporate headquarters in presence of General Managers, DGMs and AGMs besides business leaders representing various MSMEs. The Bank's Divisional Heads also joined the event through VC Mode.

Commenting upon the importance of this partnership, MD & CEO Baldev Prakash said,“This tie-up with Marg ERP Ltd is essentially the first step in our digital market outreach towards businesses. It will address the growing demand for digital solutions, ensuring that customers have access to more convenient, efficient, and personalized banking experiences. Our fintech strategy is all about adding to the convenience of customers in their business management and delivering value while expanding our market reach.”

“At J&K Bank, we have always been guided by the vision that singularly focusses on people's economic wellbeing through financial empowerment while nurturing entrepreneurial spirit. Today, amid the fast-paced evolution of the business environment, technology has become an integral part of this vision. It is here, our partnership with MARG ERP marks an important milestone in enabling businesses to seamlessly adopt digital solutions that optimize their operations and enhance efficiency”, he added.

While urging the operational heads to encourage its customers especially chemists to use Marg ERP for their accounting and inventory needs, MD & CEO said that the Bank will extend upto Rs 5 Lac as pre-approved loan to all such customers for renovation of their business establishments (shops/outlets).

Hailing J&K Bank's decision to extend financial support for renovation in the form of pre-approved loan to the MSMEs using Marg ERP's enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, CMD (Marg ERP) Thakur Anup Singh said that the businesses and Fintechs across the country really needed such a decisive and prudent institutional support from the banks.

Highlighting the importance of tie-up he said,“We view this partnership as strategic and feel delighted to join hands with J&K Bank. By integrating our robust software solutions with the bank's financial services, we aim to empower businesses with seamless financial and operational efficiency. This collaboration marks a significant step towards facilitating digital transformation for MSMEs, helping them to scale-up and streamline their processes with greater convenience.”

While delivering vote of thanks on the occasion, DGM (BPR) Mohammad Muzaffar Wani also spoke about the Bank's Open Banking APIs and the opportunities in collaborative banking. He said,“This big moment was made possible only after we had put state-of-the-art Application Programming Interface (API) infrastructure in place. Through the integration of Bank's Open Banking APIs with different fintech platforms, our customers can experience not only smoother financial management and payment processing but can easily scale up their businesses.”

Earlier, the Bank's Chief Digital Officer (CDO) Naveed Masood Zargar gave a detailed presentation about the product, its features, benefits and functioning.

Notably, the integration will allow businesses to directly fetch transaction data from their bank accounts into the Marg ERP platform eliminating data entry and manual errors of accounting. Real-time visibility of bank balances and transaction status will help SMEs and MSMEs make informed decisions more swiftly, ultimately boosting their productivity. This collaboration allows for seamless fund transfers through various modes such as NEFT, RTGS, IMPS, and direct transfers within the Bank.

