Doubletree By Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences Awarded UAE's Best Family Hotel Apartment 2024

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Sharjah, UAE – 30th September 2024 – DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences has been recognized as the UAE's Best Family Hotel Apartment for 2024 by the prestigious International Awards. This accolade underscores the hotel's ongoing commitment to delivering an exceptional and warm family experience.

Located in the heart of Sharjah's bustling cityscape, DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences has dedicated itself to creating a sanctuary for families, offering tailored services and facilities that ensure every family guest enjoys a perfect blend of comfort and convenience. The hotel has worked relentlessly to provide a“home-away-from-home” atmosphere where warmth, personalized service, and attention to detail take center stage.

Ligia Brasoveanu, General Manager of DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences, expressed her gratitude for the recognition:“We are incredibly honored to be named UAE's Best Family Hotel Apartment for 2024. This achievement reflects our tireless efforts to craft an ideal family experience that goes beyond traditional hospitality. Our entire team is dedicated to creating a space where families feel truly welcome, and this award is a testament to their hard work and passion. We also extend our deepest thanks to our guests, partners, and stakeholders for their unwavering support.”

The International Travel Awards, widely acknowledged as a global benchmark for excellence in the travel and hospitality sectors, celebrate the world's finest hotels and destinations. The recognition of DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences places the property among an elite group of establishments that consistently deliver exceptional family-oriented experiences.

This accolade reinforces the hotel's leadership in the UAE hospitality sector and its commitment to continuing its tradition of innovation and excellence, ensuring that families find an unmatched blend of comfort, care, and warmth at every stay.