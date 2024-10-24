Doha Festival City Hosts A New Edition Of Popular GQ Live, A Pioneering Collaboration With Harvey Nichols

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Doha Festival City, Qatar's destination for style expression and coveted trends, hosted the return of GQ Live at Harvey Nichols Doha on October 22nd, featuring masterclasses, in-conversations, and bespoke pop-ups designed to celebrate both international and local talent. The event aligns with Doha Festival City's new direction, embracing curated brands, promoting self-expression, and connecting a vibrant community of and beauty enthusiasts.

Exclusively located at Doha Festival City, luxury department store Harvey Nichols once again embarked on a pioneering collaboration with GQ to welcome luminaries from across the fashion, beauty, and cultural spectrum. Following its successful launch earlier this year, GQ Live celebrated Harvey Nichols Doha's leading collections, spanning menswear, womenswear, grooming, and beauty. Fashion enthusiasts, trendsetters, and industry professionals were immersed in a world of contemporary style, curated by the innovative team at GQ.

GQ's pop-up Style Closet showcased leading collections from the likes of Lanvin, Self-Portrait, Massimo Alba, Tom Ford Beauty, Rosantica, Byredo, Amiri, Zimmermann, Casablanca, Jacquemus, Stella McCartney, 16 Arlington, Dolce & Gabbana Beauty, and The Attico.

"As Qatar's premier destination for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle, Doha Festival City continued to lead in offering unmatched experiences," said Noreen Nasralla, Executive Director, Marketing, Al-Futtaim Real Estate. "We are proud to collaborate with global leaders like GQ and Harvey Nichols to bring exclusive events that inspire and engage our vibrant community. Doha Festival City's positioning as a dynamic shopping destination emphasizes its curation of coveted brands, support for local and regional talent, and commitment to sustainability, creating a unique space where customers can express their individuality and stay at the forefront of global and local trends."

As part of its pioneering ethos, GQ Live welcomed Rhuigi Villaseñor, Founder and Creative Director of RHUDE, for the first time ever in Qatar. The talented creative joined GQ Live for a special meet and greet with guests in-store. The Los Angeles-based brand balanced luxury techniques with streetwear elements, showcased as ready-to-wear collections. In celebration of Rhuigi's arrival, Harvey Nichols curated a bespoke RHUDE pop-up.

GQ also welcomed global sports icon, legendary high jumper, and GQ cover star Mutaz Barshim who discussed his illustrious career, his love of fashion, and his support of the next generation of emerging talent.

As part of Doha Festival City's wider positioning as a premium lifestyle destination – a dedicated programming strand designed to celebrate and support the next generation of design talent emerging from Qatar – GQ Live welcomed Aysha Al Romaihi, Director of Scale7- QDB, and the Scale7 designers behind The Project and All Seasons to explore the collections of tomorrow. As part of this special project, an edit of the designers' collections was displayed in-store.

Leading beauty guru and entrepreneur Salima Aliani also returned to GQ Live to share her insights on new-season make-up and skincare. Style expert and GQ Contributor Nasser Al Ansari took the stage alongside Born Outside Italy's Creative Director Alfredo Bandini, and iconic footballer Meshaal Barsham to discuss curating a Fall / Winter wardrobe.



