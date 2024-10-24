Boomi Launches New Veeva Vault Connector To Simplify Application Integration In The Life Sciences Industry

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Boomi TM, the intelligent integration and leader, today announced the launch of a new specialized connector designed to streamline integration between third-party systems and the Veeva Vault platform. This expands Boomi's collaboration with Veeva Systems, a leading global provider of cloud-based software solutions for the life sciences industry, to bring together content and data for mutual customers.

As life sciences companies increasingly modernize operations with advanced solutions, the demand for seamless connectivity for their Veeva applications – from commercial to R&D, and quality – with complementary business applications continues to grow. The Boomi connector for Veeva Vault simplifies this process by leveraging the latest Vault APIs for comprehensive data access. By enabling users to avoid manual, time-consuming, and error-prone coding projects, the connector streamlines the integration process and drives efficiency gains.

"The integration of the Veeva Vault Platform with other applications and data sources is critical for life sciences companies looking to modernize their operations," said Ed Macosky, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Boomi. "Boomi is committed to being the go-to integration platform for Veeva customers, simplifying the integration process while meeting the unique requirements of the life sciences and pharmaceutical industries.”

Key Advantages of the Boomi Connector for Veeva Vault:



Streamlined Connectivity: The Boomi connector for Veeva Vault simplifies the integration process, leveraging the latest Vault APIs for comprehensive data access. This alleviates the burden of manual coding while enhancing the user experience.

Low-Code Development Environment: The Boomi Enterprise Platform allows researchers and business stakeholders to quickly create and deploy integrations, automating their processes without the need for extensive coding expertise.

Flexible and Secure: With options for cloud, on-premises, and hybrid deployments, Veeva customers can configure their integration services to meet stringent regulatory compliance standards, including HIPAA. Automation for Accelerated Business Processes: Once integrated, Veeva customers can leverage the Boomi Enterprise Platform to automate workflows using Veeva Vault data, enhancing operational efficiency and driving faster decision-making.

“Veeva Vault is the foundation for drug development and commercialization in life sciences. Seamless integration of Vault applications, including Vault CRM, with other third-party systems is essential for operational efficiency,” said Jared Katz, Senior Director, Veeva Development Cloud Strategy.“With its low-code platform and connector to Vault, Boomi helps to streamline and simplify the integration process.”

Learn more about using the Boomi Enterprise Platform to integrate with Veeva Vault here . Get started with the Veeva Vault Connector here .

