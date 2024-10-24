For The 2024 Christmas Parade, Panama City's Mayor Has Alternative Sponsors

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) After cancelling the multimillion-dollar contract that he would sign with the companies Festieventos, SA and Grupo Pompa, SA for the 2024 Christmas parade, the mayor of the capital, Mayer Mizrachi revealed October 23 some names of companies that would sponsor the event. He said that Coca-Cola, Copa Airlines, M&M and Banistmo have confirmed their participation. “Christmas this year will be more special than ever. A Christmas for everyone,” Mizrachi said.

According to the mayor, more than 25 companies are expected to join this parade called“Ciudad de las Estrellas / City of Stars”, which will take place on Nicanor de Obarrio Avenue, known as 50th Street. A statement from the Mayor's Office states that“the brands revealed so far are just the tip of the iceberg and everything indicates that this year's Christmas experiences will be full of magic, color, emotions and many experiences.” On October 8, the mayor decided not to continue with the contract he would sign with the Brillando 2024 Consortium, made up of the companies Festieventos, SA and Grupo Pompa, SA, for $1,498,000.

These companies had been selected for“their extensive experience in carrying out this type of services.” No wonder: during the previous administration, they were in charge of the parade and the installation of the lighting.

However, the Mayor's Office did not proceed with this figure of“exceptional contractor procedure” because it did not yet have the authorization of the

National Economic Council (CENA).