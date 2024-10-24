National Football Team Jumps To 64Th In FIFA Rankings

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 24 (Petra) -- The Jordan national team has moved up four spots to claim 64th place in the latest rankings released Thursday, marking a significant step in the team's development.Jordan's leap from 68th to 64th in the world comes after a strong showing in their recent 2026 qualifying matches.Despite a 2-0 loss to South Korea, the team bounced back with an emphatic 4-0 victory over Oman, earning a total of 1380.75 points in the updated rankings.With their sights set on an unprecedented World Cup berth, the national team continues to build momentum and pursue a historic qualification to the tournament for the first time.