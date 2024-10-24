The Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council Appoints Milagro Lopez To Executive Committee

(MENAFN- 3BL) October 24, 2024 /3BL/ - The Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council is pleased to appoint Milagro Lopez, Americas Marketing Leader DuPont to its Executive Committee.

The Executive Committee , comprised of members from across the healthcare plastics value chain, serves as the primary decision-making body for HPRC, responsible for approval of new members, annual work plans and budgets as well as setting strategic direction for the future.

“I'm humbled to be part of this great organization and the important work they are doing regarding sustainability,” Milagro shared. In his role at DuPont, Milagro is helping to drive strategy for the healthcare packaging segment across medical devices and in-process biopharmaceutical packaging verticals and grow the healthcare applications pipeline. He holds an undergraduate degree in Chemistry, an M.S. in Public Policy Analysis, and an MBA, all from the University of Rochester, in Rochester, New York. He has been part of the biopharmaceutical industry for over 20 years working in a number of key commercial functions helping to create, enhance, and deliver greater value for small and large molecule products to healthcare providers and their patients.

“As a founding member of HPRC, DuPont has been a key contributor to HPRC's work and growth as an organization,” says Peylina Chu, Executive Director of HPRC.“Milagro has a range of experience across pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and healthcare industries, bringing an in-depth understanding of the sustainability challenges and opportunities and what it takes to drive meaningful progress in these spaces.”

Established in 2010, HPRC is a member-based technical coalition that aims to enable implementation of viable, safe, and cost-effective recycling solutions for plastics products and packaging used in the delivery of healthcare, and to advocate for and help create a more sustainable and circular economy for these materials. HPRC is active in North America and Europe.

HPRC is currently engaged in multiple initiatives aimed at enabling the recycling and circularity of healthcare plastics, including research into advanced recycling technologies to recycle mixed-stream healthcare plastics; a study of sorting technologies and potential integration with healthcare plastics waste streams; development of streamlined sustainability procurement criteria for plastic medical packaging and devices; and design of a regional recycling pilot program in the Houston market intended to serve as a blueprint for other regions.