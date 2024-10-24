Fly Fitness Expands Midwest Footprint, Offering Franchise Opportunities To Aspiring Entrepreneurs In Denver, Kansas City And Minneapolis

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Woman-owned, community-centered brand aims for national expansion by 2026

Oct. 24, 2024

Fly Fitness Studios , a and wellness brand offering high-intensity workouts in an uplifting environment, announced today that it is franchising and actively seeking entrepreneurs to bring its people-focused concept to key Midwest markets, starting with Denver, Kansas City, and Minneapolis.

With plans for national expansion by 2026, Fly Fitness aims to meet the growing demand for inclusive, community-driven fitness experiences. Franchise owners will be guided and supported by the Fly Fitness brand, but each studio will reflect the needs and personality of the community in which it operates.

"Each Fly Studio is more of a fingerprint than a blueprint," said

Morgan Mattison , chief operating officer for Fly Fitness and co-owner of

the downtown Omaha franchise location . "We equip franchise owners with everything they need to succeed, but the real magic happens when the studio reflects its local community and members."

Fly Fitness was launched in 2015 in Lincoln, Nebraska, by fitness instructor and motivational psychologist

Dr. Jenni Bruning Brown . After nearly two decades of fitness industry experience, Dr. Bruning Brown recognized the need for an inclusive, science-based and community-focused approach to group exercise. Her mission was to create a space where all members have a voice and a choice , where everyone from beginners to seasoned athletes feels supported and empowered.

"The idea was to merge great training and a vibrant community, making everyone feel valued and uplifted in a way I hadn't seen from other boutique fitness concepts," said Dr. Bruning Brown.

I wanted to bring those pieces together: the idea that the classes could be great, the training could be great and the community could feel wonderful for anyone walking in, whether they were inexperienced or an Ironman athlete," said Dr. Bruning Brown. "What makes us different is our philosophy: 'Make everyone feel like a someone.' Whether you're just starting your fitness journey or training for an Ironman, we offer an inclusive environment where you leave feeling stronger and more connected."

In February 2024, Staci Lawson opened the brand's first franchise

in Loveland, Colorado . Lawson was a Fly Fitness member for three years and loved the concept so much that she traded her 30 years as a salon owner and retail professional for franchise ownership. Her studio, located in the downtown area, is a perfect fit for the community's vibe.

"I'm excited to offer members something that isn't like anything else," Lawson said. "The combination of community impact and a proven, people-centric business model made it an incredible investment opportunity I simply couldn't pass up."

Fly Fitness franchise startup costs range from $450,000 to $800,000. Currently, the brand operates two corporate-owned studios in Lincoln, two independently-owned studios in Fargo and two franchise businesses (Omaha and Loveland).

"We've seen a lot of interest, as people are increasingly looking for purpose-driven work," said Mattison. "Fly Fitness offers them the opportunity to build a business that has real community impact. We're excited to connect with entrepreneurs in Denver , Kansas City , and Minneapolis who share our vision."

For more information regarding Fly Fitness franchise opportunities, visit flyfitnessfranchise .

About Fly Fitness

Fly Fitness is a woman-owned health and wellness brand founded in 2015 by motivational psychologist and fitness expert Dr. Jenni Bruning Brown. Fly Fitness offers high-intensity, science-based workout programs in luxury fitness spaces designed to foster community and inclusivity. With a philosophy that "everyone is a someone," Fly Fitness provides multiple class styles, premium amenities and personalized training to support members at every stage of their fitness journey. Now expanding through franchising, Fly Fitness offers entrepreneurs a proven, fully supported business model that includes world-class training and marketing resources to help owners succeed.

