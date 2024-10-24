عربي


UNITED STATES COAST GUARD PRESENTS A FREE STEM SATURDAY FESTIVAL FOR KIDS K-12: What Floats Your Boat? Learn About Buoyancy & Density


10/24/2024 10:16:22 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CLEVELAND, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

Created by STEM Global Action (SGA), STEM SATURDAY events
offer a unique
in-person, community-based
learning experience
for
students
and
parents to explore
STEM together. Students engage in captivating, hands-on, inquiry-based activities where they can ask questions, conduct experiments, design and build solutions, and engage in three-dimensional learning at community sites. This FREE interactive STEM SATURDAY event promises an engaging morning filled with hands-on STEM activities, providing students with a one-of-a-kind opportunity to build and test their
boats!

Participants can expect:

  • Engaging, interactive experiments
  • Teamwork and problem-solving challenges
  • Fun learning about the principles of buoyancy and density

Registration is required to ensure a spot at this exciting event. Spaces are limited, so we encourage families to register by scanning the QR code or visiting: stemnola.

In addition to K-12 students, we are seeking enthusiastic college students and STEM professionals to volunteer and help make this event a success. Volunteers will receive a $50 stipend for their time. Interested individuals can register here: .

SGA is dedicated to exposing, engaging, and inspiring future innovators, creators, makers, and entrepreneurs in grades K-12 through STEM-based activities. Our mission aligns with the vision of the United States Coast Guard to foster an interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics among the youth.

WHO:

  • The United States Coast Guard
  • STEM Global Action

WHERE:

  • Arnold
    Pinkney East Professional Center
  • 1349
    E 79th St, Cleveland, OH 44103

WHEN:

  • Saturday, October 26, 2024

Media Contact:

Jim Pittman, 504-583-5862, [email protected]

SOURCE STEM Global Action

PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

