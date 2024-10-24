UNITED STATES COAST GUARD PRESENTS A FREE STEM SATURDAY FESTIVAL FOR KIDS K-12: What Floats Your Boat? Learn About Buoyancy & Density
WHAT:
Created by STEM Global Action (SGA), STEM SATURDAY events
offer a unique
in-person, community-based
learning experience
for
students
and
parents to explore
STEM together. Students engage in captivating, hands-on, inquiry-based activities where they can ask questions, conduct experiments, design and build solutions, and engage in three-dimensional learning at community sites. This FREE interactive STEM SATURDAY event promises an engaging morning filled with hands-on STEM activities, providing students with a one-of-a-kind opportunity to build and test their
boats!
Participants can expect:
Engaging, interactive experiments
Teamwork and problem-solving challenges
Fun learning about the principles of buoyancy and density
Registration is required to ensure a spot at this exciting event. Spaces are limited, so we encourage families to register by scanning the QR code or visiting: stemnola.
In addition to K-12 students, we are seeking enthusiastic college students and STEM professionals to volunteer and help make this event a success. Volunteers will receive a $50 stipend for their time. Interested individuals can register here: .
SGA is dedicated to exposing, engaging, and inspiring future innovators, creators, makers, and entrepreneurs in grades K-12 through STEM-based activities. Our mission aligns with the vision of the United States Coast Guard to foster an interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics among the youth.
WHO:
The United States Coast Guard
STEM Global Action
WHERE:
Arnold
Pinkney East Professional Center
1349
E 79th St, Cleveland, OH 44103
WHEN:
Saturday, October 26, 2024
Media Contact:
Jim Pittman, 504-583-5862, [email protected]
SOURCE STEM Global Action
