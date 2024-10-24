(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 October 2024 - Bangkok is set to become the ultimate destination for world-class year-end celebrations as ONESIAM , which encompasses extraordinary experiences across five of the city's top experiential destinations, transforms Bangkok into a vibrant hub of grand celebrations. Under the banner of "The Magical Celebration," this three-month festivity invites visitors from around the world to immerse themselves in a sensory journey filled with magical joy.





The lineup of celebrations promises to engage all five senses – sight, sound, taste, touch, and smell – offering a magical experience for every visitor. Whether it's enchanting light displays that captivate the eye, live musical performances that echo through the halls, gourmet feasts that delight the palate, floral scents that fill the air, or creative workshops that inspire personal expression, each destination delivers an unforgettable sensory journey.



The magical year-end celebrations begin in October and run through December across five destinations that make up the ONESIAM experiences: Siam Center, Siam Discovery, Siam Paragon, ICONSIAM, and Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok.



Siam Center kicks off the festivities with "The Magical Art (of) Toy Celebration," a whimsical journey featuring over 100 art toy characters. A key highlight of the celebration is the exclusive collaboration between Siam Center, Siam Paragon, and the renowned Thai artist, Nisa "Molly" Srikamdee, the creator of the globally beloved Crybaby characters. This partnership marks the debut of two highly anticipated exhibitions, Siam Center x CryTeddy "Holding On" and Siam Paragon x CryBunny "Letting Go" , which are set to run from November 20 to December 1.



Other notable art toy events at Siam Center include Wendy Pop-Up , marking its first appearance in Thailand, the highly anticipated TOYZERO+ WORLD (Bangkok) from Dec 4 to Feb 2 and the Pony on Wheel Pop-Up , all ensuring a continuous stream of entertainment for visitors throughout the holiday season.



Meanwhile, Siam Discovery invites visitors to embark on a journey of self-discovery with its "New 'ME' Resolutions" series of events. Highlights include workshops at marimekko end of October. Additionally, starting December, the venue will transform into a captivating Christmas Market , filled with an array of seasonal treasures waiting to be discovered. The festive spirit further brightens with the mesmerizing lighting of the Sustainable Living X'mas Tree 2024 on November 21.



For those seeking luxury and indulgence, Siam Paragon 's " The Magical Celebration" invites visitors to immerse themselves in a world of premier experiences. The excitement begins with the opening of Thailand's first-ever Le Café AMI and Pop-Up Store . Following this, the much-anticipated Nintendo Store will make its debut in Thailand on November 21, bringing joy to gamers and gift hunters alike. As the holiday spirit fills the air, the Festive Decorations by renowned Maison will create a magical atmosphere that unites all in celebration from November 27 onwards.



Siam Paragon will also host a grand 19th-Anniversary Celebration from early December, which features limited-time offers. Adding to the allure is the "Eternal Bloom: The Silk Rose Garden," an immersive floral display of exotic rose species from December 5 to December 15. Finally, from December 23 to December 31, the "Siam Paragon Glorious Countdown 2025" kicks off the with entertainment and performances from global superstars for a celebration to remember.



As the year draws to a close, visitors can immerse themselves in iconic celebrations at ICONSIAM , the premier mall that sits along the majestic Chao Phraya River. Here, guests will encounter the very best of Thailand and the world through a vibrant cross-cultural fusion. Kicking off on October 29, the "ICONSIAM Bangkok Illumination x ROBBiART" will dazzle attendees with mesmerizing Christmas tree displays in collaboration with ROBBi , the beloved character from China.



Mid November, visitors can enjoy Thailand's first-ever thematic "ICONSIAM x Be@rBrick Celebrating ICONIC Experience" Be@rBrick Café as well as "ICONSIAM Thaiconic Loy Krathong Festival" , the famed light festival. Last but not least, the "Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025 - Iconic Celebration of Thai-Global Phenomena," which will take place from December 29 to 31, promises to be an unforgettable 3-day spectacle of fireworks and performances, positioning ICONSIAM as one of the world's premier countdown destinations.



As the celebrations unfold, Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok will elevate the festive spirit with "The Magical Celebration" photo corners, designed to capture enchanting moments throughout December. From December 28 to January 1, visitors can also join in on festive-themed DIY workshops.





To elevate the year-end celebrations further, international visitors are invited to apply for the ONESIAM Global Card , to access extraordinary promotions, privileges, and services. Visitors can enjoy up to 30% off at participating brands, complimentary welcome gifts and dining vouchers, as well as free Wi-Fi and lounge accesses. From November 16 to December 31, visitors can also take advantage of extra offers from financial partners like Visa, Mastercard and UnionPay. To apply, please visit



With CNN recently naming Bangkok as top 10 countdown destination in 2023, there's no better place to experience the magic of the year's end. The grandeur of these awe-inspiring events positions these locations as must-visit destinations for anyone planning a festive trip to Bangkok this year-end.



For more information on the 3-month celebration, please visit











