JUMEIRAH MUSCAT BAY TO HOST OMAN’S INAUGRAL OLYPMIC DISTANCE OPEN WATER SWIM COMPETITION - OMSWIM 3.2

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Muscat, Oman, 23 October 2024: Jumeirah Muscat Bay, a luxury destination for adventure and wellness, will host Omswim 3.2, a unique open-water swimming competition featuring the Olympic 10km marathon race category, for the first time in the Sultanate. Inspired by Oman’s storied maritime heritage, Omswin 3.2 will be held from 10-11 January 2025 and welcomes sign-ups from swimmers from around the world.



Organised in partnership with Middle East Global Events (MGE), a leader in sports event management, Omswim 3.2 will feature 1.5km, 2.5km, 5km and 10km race categories. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Al Hajar Mountain Range and the Gulf of Oman, this inaugural edition marks the beginning of an annual tradition, offering swimmers an opportunity to compete in one of the region’s most stunning coastal settings. Set to take place in the crystal-clear waters just off the coast of Jumeirah Muscast Bay’s sun-kissed shores, Omswim 3.2 promises an unforgettable experience for amateur and seasoned competitors and spectators.



To ensure a safe and memorable experience throughout the event, Jumeirah Muscat Bay will provide comprehensive infrastructure, including a race expo village, stage, podium, and start/finish line arches, as well as a dedicated safety team and kayak support on the water. With more than 200 participants and more than 1,000 spectators expected, the competition promises an electric atmosphere celebrating community, wellness, and the thrill of outdoor sports.



To further elevate this extraordinary experience, Jumeirah Muscat Bay is offering exclusive accommodation and dining packages tailored for athletes and their families. Guests can unwind after the race or celebrate their achievements while enjoying the resort’s world-class service and luxurious amenities, including the expansive 1,200-square-metre Talise Spa. Early bookings are encouraged to secure these special offers to ensure a memorable stay during Omswin 3.2.



Juliette Schwartz, Hotel Manager at Jumeirah Muscat Bay, said: “Hosting Omswim 3.2 is a proud moment for us and a demonstration of how Jumeirah continues to be a brand of culture and connection. This event allows us to not only demonstrate Jumeirah’s luxury offering rooted in Arabian hospitality set amidst the unmatched beauty of our bay, but also offers a challenging experience that truly connects with the spirit of the Omani community. Together with MGE, we have designed something extraordinary in a race that inspires wellness through active living, while supporting Oman’s growing reputation as a world-class destination for adventure and outdoor sports.”



Haitham Bin Mohammed Al Ghassani, Director General of Tourism Promotion at Ministry of Heritage and Tourism added: “We are committed to encouraging initiatives that enhance Oman’s tourism sector and contribute to the country’s economic growth. In this regard, hosting sports events at hotels and resorts plays a pivotal role in attracting enthusiasts of these competitions, offering them the chance to enjoy the beauty of the surrounding nature. This significantly contributes to drawing more participants and visitors, while also enhancing Oman’s position as a distinguished tourist destination. We express our gratitude to Jumeirah Muscat Bay for leading these exceptional initiatives that highlight Oman’s unique offerings.”



Mohammed Al Obaidani, Founder of Middle East Global Events, said: “Our vision has always been to position Oman as a leading destination for sports tourism. Omswim 3.2 at Jumeirah Muscat Bay perfectly embodies this vision, uniting athletes in the stunning waters of Oman while honouring the country’s maritime heritage. Omnswim 3.2 more than just a competition; it’s an opportunity to experience Oman’s natural beauty, hospitality and community spirit.”





MENAFN24102024006689014967ID1108816200