Tomarket Hits 40M Users, Gearing Up For $TOMA Token Launch

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tomarket , the leading mini-app in the TON ecosystem, has hit a major milestone with 40 million users just four months after launch. This explosive growth comes alongside the announcement of its new token, $TOMA, set to debut during its Token Generation Event (TGE) on October 31. This rapid growth reflects the platform's appeal and effectiveness in engaging users within the dynamic Web3 space.

Tomarket is preparing to host its Token Generation Event (TGE) for the new token, $TOMA, on October 31 at 23:59 (GMT+8). To qualify for tokens during the TGE, users must add the tomato emoji and achieve at least bronze level in the Tomarket Level System. This event represents a significant milestone in Tomarket's ongoing evolution and expansion of its offerings. For more details about the TGE, please refer to Tomarket's Telegram announcement.

Since its launch in July, Tomarket has rapidly grown, leveraging the popularity of its tomato drop game to attract a large user base on Telegram. The game offers an engaging way for users to join the TON ecosystem by collecting Tomato points through activities like drops, farming, and referrals. In just five days, Tomarket amassed over 1 million users and has since surged past 40 million, with more than 10 million wallet connections within four months.

Key to this remarkable growth is Tomarket's community of over 200 dedicated ambassadors worldwide, who passionately promote the platform while nurturing local connections. Additionally, Tomarket has partnered with Bitget Wallet to drive innovation within the TON ecosystem, providing rewards and gas subsidies to users exploring new features, further fueling its rapid expansion.

Miles, Core Contributor of Tomarket team, commented, "The TGE is just the beginning. With $TOMA, we're not just launching a token; we're creating an integrated ecosystem that puts users first. Our mission is to deliver long-term value through innovative solutions. Backed by Foresight X and Bitget Wallet, we're ready to experiment and lead the next wave of innovation in the TON ecosystem."

About Tomarket

Tomarket is your all-in-one platform for gaming, earning, and trading on Telegram & TON. No more jumping between different platforms-play games, earn tokens, and trade them all in one place. Tomarket is backed by Foresight X and Bitget Wallet.

