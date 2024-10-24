Light Up Your Diwali with QNET India’s Luxurious and Thoughtful Gifts

(MENAFN- Avian We) This Diwali, QNET has curated exclusive hampers that elevate your celebrations with offerings embodying elegance and meaningfulness. The two exciting offerings at a special price (Oct 24th to Nov 22nd) include -The Sparkle Divine Set features Kinnari Mira and Daisy, while the Festive Dinner Collection includes the ORITSU Aristo Dinner Set and Zinnia Tea Set. QNET's thoughtfully selected hampers perfectly blend practicality with indulgence, making them ideal gifts that enhance the festive spirit.

QNET’s Sparkle Divine Set: Kinnari Mira and Daisy

Elevate your elegance with the Sparkle Divine Set, showcasing the exquisite Kinnari Mira and Daisy jewellery pieces. The Kinnari Mira set features stunning earrings, and a pendant crafted from 14 Karat rose gold, adorned with GH/SI1 grade diamonds, perfect for any occasion. With six sparkling diamonds in the earrings and three in the pendant, the total diamond weight is 0.19 CT, making it a sure head-turner suitable for both office wear and parties.

The Kinnari Daisy set radiates charm with its unique flower motif. Crafted from 14 Karat yellow gold, it boasts six diamonds in the earrings and five in the pendant, totaling 0.17 CT. This trendy and versatile set symbolizes the essence of pure love, complemented by IGI certification and BIS Hallmarking for quality assurance. With its engraved heart design, Kinnari Daisy captures an innocent and fresh appearance, embodying the aspirations of every modern woman.

QNET’s Festive Dinner Collection: ORITSU Aristo Dinner set and Zinnia Tea Set

Indulge in luxury with the Festive Dinner Collection, featuring the ORITSU Aristo 21-piece Dinner Set and the ORITSU Zinnia Tea Set. The Aristo set, crafted with 24 karat gold and vibrant pigments, includes six dinner plates, six bread and butter plates, six small bowls, two salad bowls, and one platter. Renowned for its durability, it is chip and scratch resistant, with zero water absorption and is free of lead, cadmium, and bone ash. Manufactured in Sri Lanka by European designers, this limited-edition premium set exemplifies sophistication.

The ORITSU Zinnia Tea Set comprises 17 pieces, featuring six cups, six saucers, two teapots with lids, two sugar pots with lids, and one creamer. Imbued with 24 karat gold decorations, this elegant set transforms festive occasions into memorable celebrations. Designed by European craftsmen, both sets reflect a commitment to quality and luxury, making them ideal gifts for any season.





