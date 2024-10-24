Live Maine Lobster Delivered: Overnight Maine Lobster Now Shipping Nationwide

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hallowell, Maine, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --











For Maine lobster lovers across the country, the freshest live Maine lobster is now just a click away. Overnight Maine Lobster , a family-owned business run by former lobsterman Tyler Pelletier, is thrilled to announce that it is now offering nationwide live Maine lobster delivery, bringing the highest-quality seafood directly to your door-overnight.

Unlike traditional retailers that rely on wholesalers, Overnight Maine Lobster sources its lobsters directly from local Maine lobstermen. This direct-from-the-ocean method guarantees that your live Maine lobster arrives as fresh as possible, with fewer delays and minimal handling, giving you the freshest seafood experience.

Our Family's Secret: The Freshest Live Maine Lobster Delivered to You

What sets Overnight Maine Lobster apart is its unique storage method. We store our lobsters in specially designed saltwater tanks filled with water from the Atlantic Ocean, replicating their natural habitat. This ensures that the live Maine lobster we deliver to your home is in peak condition, staying fresh and plump.

Other companies use fresh water with added salt in their tanks, a method that makes lobsters shrink in size and weakens their quality. But at Overnight Maine Lobster, we believe in going the extra mile to keep lobsters as fresh as they are in the ocean.

Why Choose Overnight Maine Lobster for Live Maine Lobster Delivery?

Our live Maine lobster delivery service guarantees:

Direct sourcing from local Maine lobstermen

Overnight delivery anywhere in the U.S.

A family-owned, Maine-based business with a commitment to quality

The freshest live lobster, sustainably harvested and delivered right to your doorstep

Fresh Maine Lobster Delivered Nationwide: Order Today

With Overnight Maine Lobster, it's now easier than ever to enjoy live Maine lobster at your home. Whether you're preparing a special meal, hosting a seafood feast, or just craving the taste of fresh lobster, we ensure your live lobster arrives at its freshest.

In addition to our live lobsters, we also offer a variety of other seafood options, including king crab legs, snow crab claws, and more. Perfect for holiday celebrations, special occasions, or even a luxurious weekday meal, our seafood is delivered fresh and fast.

About Overnight Maine Lobster

Founded by Tyler Pelletier, who grew up in a Maine lobstering family, Overnight Maine Lobster is committed to delivering the freshest seafood through sustainable practices. With our live Maine lobster delivery service , we're proud to share Maine's seafood heritage with customers nationwide.

For more information or to place an order for live Maine lobster, visit overnightmainelobster.com or contact Tyler Pelletier at (207) 370-4492 or ....

Source:

CONTACT: Overnight Maine Lobster (207) 370-4492