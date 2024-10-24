Fornnax Announces A Major Launch With SR MAX SERIES: SR-MAX2500 Primary Shredder A Revolutionary And Game-Changer

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Fornnax, a renowned shredding and recycling equipment provider with years of experience in designing and developing SR-Series dual shaft shredders, has unveiled its advanced level SR-MAX2500 shredder specially designed for the Municipal Solid Waste category.



The launch was held IFAT India 2024, a most prestigious event in the waste management industry, on October 16th, 2024, at the Bombay Centre in Mumbai.



Fornnax's successful track record of developing many proven machines for different types of tires, ferrous and non-ferrous metals, which are the most difficult applications has made them a pioneer in the shredding and recycling equipment manufacturing global market over the decade now. The design of the SR-Series machine, a legacy that has prevailed for over a decade, continues to be used in the design of SR-MAX series machines. The advanced SR-MAX2500 shredder features high capacity, modern engineering, and innovative technology.



The remarkable event was inaugurated by Mr Ulhas Parlikar, Ex-Director of Geocycle India; Mr Sanjay Shripatrao Katkar IAS (Municipal Commissioner and Administrator) MBMC; Mr Sharad Nanegaonkar Executive Engineer (Water Supply and Sewerage Department) MBMC; Mr Deepak Khambit (City Engineer) MBMC; Mr Jignesh Kundaria CEO & Director of Fornnax Technology Pvt. Ltd.; Mr Manoj Kumar Sure, JK Cement Head AFR; Mr Manoj Kumar Modha, Director of Millennium Multi Trade Pvt. Ltd.



Jignesh Kundaria, CEO and Director of Fornnax, shared insights into their newly launched innovation, "With the SR-MAX2500, we're poised to transform the waste management landscape in India and beyond. Our goal is to line up municipal waste recycling industries with a robust, efficient, and sustainable solution. Our commitment to sustainability and enhancing recycling process is a step forward towards achieving PM's vision of a Net Zero emissions future by 2050."



Revolutionizing Waste Reduction: The SR-MAX2500 Advantage

We're excited to introduce the Fornnax SR-MAX2500, a revolutionary primary shredder designed for efficient volume reduction of diverse materials. This high-capacity machine boasts advanced modern engineering and technology, featuring hydraulic motors driving each shaft for optimal power and torque. Its unique cutter design, replaceable cutting table, and shaft design make it an ideal solution for various applications.



Waste Management Reimagined! SR-MAX2500 Primary Applications

Our primary focus for the SR-MAX2500 is serving large-scale municipal waste recyclers, cement plants, waste-to-energy plants, mechanical biological treatment facilities, materials recovery centres, construction and demolition recyclers, aluminium recyclers, and other applications requiring high-capacity machines and robust technology.



The SR-MAX2500's Impressive ROI Streak

The SR-MAX2500 offers several commercial benefits, including increased efficiency, reduced operational costs, and enhanced productivity as it is specially designed for the Indian market. Its robust design and advanced technology ensure minimal downtime, maximizing profitability for our customers. Additionally, our commitment to quality and reliability helps build long-term relationships with clients, fostering loyalty and repeat business.



Innovation Meets Efficiency: Why Choose the SR-MAX2500?

Fornnax has carved out a distinctive niche in the highly competitive market and its relevance stems from a unique, tailored approach that addresses specific needs. Thus, the SR-MAX2500 shredder differentiates itself through its versatility, catering to a diverse array of waste management and user needs, specifically designed for Indian waste, which is highly contaminated compared to global waste. Additionally, our unwavering focus on innovation, quality, and customer-centricity sets us apart from competitors and establishes our position in the market.



Turning Trash into Treasure with MSW Waste

As you see due to the rapid urbanization and over population, India is among the world's top 10 countries generating municipal solid waste (MSW) and generates around 62 million tons of waste in a year. Therefore, it is extremely critical to prioritize recycling and conversion of MSW into RDF fuel. Cement industry, which uses a significant amount of coal. Cement industries substituting coal with RDF or alternate fuel to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions, conserve natural resources like coal and more and ultimately minimise the waste disposal issues.



Fornnax's Exceptional Contribution to India's Sustainability Goals

India has made significant strides in waste management and recycling, and with continued investment, innovation, and policy support, there's no doubt it can achieve its goals. Fornnax is committed to contributing to India's sustainability and waste management journey through their advanced recycling solutions, supporting the country's transition to a more circular and environmentally conscious economy.



Fornnax's Unwavering Commitment to R&D and Innovative Solutions

Fornnax stays updated with global advancements in recycling technology and sustainability practices through several key strategies, such as we invest heavily in research and development to ensure our equipment are at the forefront of technological innovation. Our team closely monitors industry trends, emerging technologies, and regulatory changes to identify potential opportunities for improvement. We also actively seek feedbacks from our valued clients to understand their evolving needs and challenges. This input helps us identify areas where we can boost our meet market demands.

