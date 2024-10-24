President Ilham Aliyev's Meeting With Prime Minister Of Armenia Begins In Kazan

( MENAFN - AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's meeting with Nikol Pashinyan, Prime of the Republic of Armenia, has commenced in the city of Kazan, during the session of the 16th BRICS Summit in the Outreach/BRICS+ format, Azernews reports.

