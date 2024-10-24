President Ilham Aliyev's Meeting With Prime Minister Of Armenia Begins In Kazan
10/24/2024 9:10:43 AM
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's meeting
with Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia,
has commenced in the city of Kazan, during the session of the 16th
BRICS Summit in the Outreach/BRICS+ format,
Azernews reports.
