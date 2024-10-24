Phunware Announces Retirement Of CEO Mike Snavely And Appoints Stephen Chen As Interim CEO

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), a leader in cloud enterprise solutions for mobile applications and related technologies, announced today that Michael Snavely, CEO of Phunware, has retired and resigned from Phunware. Stephen Chen, former Chairperson of the Phunware Board of Directors, has assumed the role of interim CEO of Phunware, effective October 22, 2024.

"We appreciate Mike's dedication and service to Phunware and wish him much success in the future," said Mr. Chen. "I am proud and excited to assume the role of interim CEO as we prepare to embark on new opportunities in generative AI, predictive analytics, and cloud-based services. We are confident that this transition will enable Phunware and its shareholders to accelerate our journey."

Phunware remains committed to providing cutting-edge software, advertising, and other tools that empower enterprises to connect with people on a deeper, more human level. This new direction, powered by generative AI, reinforces Phunware's commitment to helping businesses thrive through meaningful engagement and technological transformation. The Phunware management team is excited to advance Phunware's leadership in mobile and cloud-based solutions, setting the stage for its next phase of growth and expansion into AI-driven technologies and broader digital engagement. In conjunction with this announcement, Phunware has launched a new microsite dedicated to helping businesses and developers better understand and leverage generative AI and Phunware's mobile app technologies. This resource will guide users through the potential of AI in transforming engagement and business operations. For more details, visit .

Mr. Snavely said, "Leading Phunware as CEO has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career. I am very proud of what we accomplished as a team over the last 12 months. As I stated in our Letter to Shareholders, Phunware and its platforms, products, and services are well-positioned for the future. I am looking forward to my retirement and to pursuing my passion for rural enterprises."

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) is an enterprise software company specializing in mobile app solutions. We provide businesses with the tools to create, implement and manage custom mobile applications and analytics, digital advertising and location-based services. Phunware is transforming mobile engagement by delivering scalable and personalized mobile app experiences.

Phunware's mission is to achieve unparalleled connectivity and monetization through widespread adoption of Phunware mobile technologies, by leveraging brands, consumers, partners and digital asset holders and market participants. Phunware is poised to expand its software products and services audience and industry verticals through its new platform, utilize and monetize its patents and other intellectual property rights and interests, and update and reintroduce its digital asset ecosystem for existing holders and new market participants.

