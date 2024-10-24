Emerging Trend Of Roof Gardens In The Developed Region To Propel The Demand For Irrigation Controllers

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

The demand for irrigation controllers is witnessing tremendous growth in the residential sector for their smart watering features. Urban and the growing trend of rooftop gardens accelerate the demand for irrigation controllers. The incorporation of rooftop gardens on high-raised buildings and the use of irrigation controllers for maintaining the garden drive growth. Accurate watering with irrigation controllers helps save water and avoid leakages and weakening of the building roof. In Europe and the U.S., the roof gardens have been witnessing huge demand in the past few years, while tropical nations such as Malaysia, Dubai, and Australia are showing signs of adoption.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 outbreak has caused a decline of around 4% in the global economy. The imposition of government lockdowns and social distancing norms worldwide has negatively impacted production capacities and created disruptions in the global supply chain. The unavailability of raw-materials and shortages in the workforce have created uncertainties for various industries. As the events surrounding the coronavirus unfold, the companies providing irrigation controllers are adopting the necessary steps and practices to ensure the safety of employees and customers.

The key players are manufacturing irrigation controllers to enable consumers in the agriculture sector to maintain the supply of essential food and grains. Due to the effects of the virus, the key participants have reduced production levels in areas that are largely affected, further reducing the demand for irrigation controllers. The risks and challenges associated with the pandemic have negatively impacted key player's businesses while limiting the industry's revenue potential.

The irrigation controller market is expected to grow with a CAGR of xx% owing to the rising demand for smart technologies and global need to save water

The non-agricultural sector holds the highest market share during the forecast period, backed by the numerous uses of irrigation controller systems in various applications Asia-Pacific dominates the irrigation controller market owing to the strong agriculture sector in the emerging markets, such as India, China, Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia

Valmont IndustriesLindsay CorporationThe Toro CompanyHunter IndustriesRain BirdHydroPoint Data SystemsNetafim LimitedCalsenseGlaconRachioWeathermaticGreen IQNelson IrrigationOthers Recent Developments

In February 2022, Irrigation Management as a Service, or IMaaS, was introduced by Calsense. Irrigation management, or IMaaS, eliminates customers' requirements to secure capital funding to purchase smart irrigation controllers, sensors, and software.

In November 2022, the divestiture of Valmont's offshore wind business was announced.

In March 2022, Lindsay formally announced a strategic alliance with Blyncsy.

In October 2022, The EPA awarded the WaterSense® Excellence Award to The Toro Company.

In May 2022, Toro introduced a new robotic lawnmower, advancing technology. In October 2022, A Spanish-language edition of Hunter Industries well-known irrigation designer program has just been released.

Segmentation

By Product TypeSmart ControllersWeather-Based Irrigation ControllersSoil Moisture-Based ControllersTap TimersBasic ControllersBy Irrigation TypeDrip IrrigationSprinkler IrrigationBy ApplicationAgricultureNon-AgricultureTurfsSports GroundGolf CourseResidentialControlled Agriculture Lands