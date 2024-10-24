عربي


Recalled Indian Envoy Says Canadian Politicians 'Promoting Khalistan' For Poll Gains: 'Terrorists Found Refuge Due To...

10/24/2024 9:00:21 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Recalled Indian envoy Sanjay Verma has accused Canadian politicians of promoting Khalistan 'for electoral gains'. The diplomat told PTI that the other country had a“very small” number of Khalistani supporters who managed to“shout the loudest and gain Political patronage”.

Live Mint

