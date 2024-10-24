Access For All: Splash Box Marketing Highlights The Need For Accessible Workplaces

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM), Juliana Hale of Splash Box Marketing recently sat down with Marc Safman of Safman Consulting to discuss challenges facing those with disabilities in the workplace.

Juliana Hale (left) and Marc Safman (right).

Continue Reading

Safman, a DeafBlind expert in accessibility and consulting, highlighted the urgent need for more support for disabled employees and applicants. With an employment rate of just 22% for individuals with disabilities, companies are missing out on an entire demographic by not making themselves more accessible. He called for businesses to be proactive in reaching out and providing accommodations, whether it's through accessibility features built into Microsoft and Apple products, or with resources like Communication Access Realtime Translation (CART) and braille. "Access for all really means companies are aware of how to make accommodations," he said. He pointed to the lack of knowledge around accessibility tools and how simple or complex accommodations can greatly enhance one's work experience. But he also stressed that accommodations do vary greatly depending on the individual's needs; this may mean simple changes that having all documents available in print or complex changes like implementing specific software.

Concluding the interview with an emphasis on the importance of mentorship, resource groups, and ongoing support, Safman encouraged young disabled people entering the workforce to stay informed. Understand accessible technology, don't hesitate to ask for accommodations, and continue advocating for yourself. Disabled individuals have made an enormous contribution to our society, from the invention of the typewriter to email and so much more. Without them in our workplaces, our society would be a less innovative place. Safman's call to action is clear: businesses must do more to support the disabled community, both in employment and accessibility, so that we all can foster an inclusive society where innovation and success are possible for everyone.

To learn more, watch the full interview at splashbox/accessibility .

About Safman Consulting:

Founded by Marc Safman, Safman Consulting provides accessibility consulting services to help businesses, organizations, and individuals create inclusive environments for those with disabilities. For more information or to learn more about #DeafBlindInclusion, contact Marc at safmanconsulting .

About Splash Box:

Splash Box Marketing LLC is a 508 ADA compliance and creative marketing agency based out of Hendersonville, TN. Splash Box was founded as a creative design agency, growing over the years into a multi-faceted organization with clients across the country. We strive to make the Internet accessible to the hard of sight through our 508 remediation team. Our design team keeps accessibility in mind from the beginning of the design process. We offer clients a fresh perspective, relentless dedication, quick turnarounds, and competitive pricing. Our work is always high-quality, on time, and within budget. For assistance in building an accessibility plan or making your documents, videos, or websites accessible, contact us by email at [email protected] , or learn more at splashbox.

For press inquiries and interview requests, please contact:

Jenny Woldt

[email protected]

615-537-1318

SOURCE Splash Box Marketing

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED