Man Arrested After Firing At Police In Australia

(MENAFN- IANS) Sydney, Oct 24 (IANS) A man was arrested after he fired at the in the southeast Australian state of Victoria on Thursday.

Victoria Police said that investigators from the Illicit Firearms Squad were called to a property in the state's Dumbalk North to execute a firearms warrant in the afternoon.

Police said early investigations suggested a man who resided at the property fired shots at detectives before officers returned fire.

No police officers were during the incident, Xinhua news agency reported.

A 56-year-old man was injured at the property and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Roads around the property were subsequently cordoned off and multiple police cars and ambulances were at the scene.