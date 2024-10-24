Butcher's Naturals Expands Availability To Major Grocery Retailers Across The USA, Offering Premium Meat Dog Treats

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Pete Chesna, Director of Pet at Butcher's Naturals | Eurofresh FoodsBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Butcher's Naturals , a leading brand in natural dog treats, is excited to expand availability to pet-parents across the USA with placement at Albertsons Safeway and Giant Eagle. Butcher's Naturals' premium lines of single-source natural meat dog treats are made with limited ingredients and are made exclusively from premium food-grade manufacturers in Germany.Butcher's Naturals' recent expansion to these major grocery retailers is a testament to the brand's commitment to providing high-quality, natural treats for dogs and the fact that Butcher's Naturals products not only meet but exceed the expectations of the quality today's pet-parents demand. This growth comes on the heels of Butcher's Naturals' recent expansion in Weis Market, Harris Teeter, Lowe's, and Menards earlier this year.Helping pet-parents across the USA find these high-quality treats and chews, Butcher's Naturals has launched a newly improved STORE LOCATOR for added convenience and efficiency.Committed to providing trusted treats made with ingredients that consumers recognize and understand, the Butcher's Naturals line offers a variety of single-source protein options, including beef, chicken, and salmon, all made with 100% natural ingredients. These treats are free from artificial preservatives, colors, and flavors, making them a healthy and delicious choice for dogs of all sizes and breeds.Butcher's Naturals delicious recipes that are available at these retailers include:* Chicken Jerky Dog Treats* Beef Jerky Dog Treats* Salmon Jerky Dog Treats“I am excited to see the continued rapid growth of Butcher's Naturals Dog Treats! With our newest partners Giant Eagle and Albertsons Safeway as well as Harris Teeter, Weis Markets, Lowes Foods, and Menards, we have the best partners that share our vision of Simple, Clean, and Healthy Treating for our furry family members,” states Pete Chesna, Director of Eurofresh Foods, proud makers of Butcher's Naturals.“Our newest partners represent yet another step in our vision to bring the only Single Source Protein Meat Treat with 4 ingredients or less to our faithful and new pet-parents!”Butcher's Naturals' expansion to these major grocery retailers is a testament to the brand's commitment to providing high-quality, natural treats for dogs. With its recent availability in Weis Market, Harris Teeter, Lowes, and Menards, Butcher's Naturals is now more accessible than ever before. Pet owners can now find these premium single-source natural meat dog treats at their local Giant Eagle and Albertsons Safeway, and other select retailers with a Store Locator conveniently located on their website. For more information about Butcher's Naturals and its products, please visit their website at .*The Single-Source Commitment means only one protein in every bag ie. inside our Butcher's Naturals Salmon Jerky, salmon is the only protein.###About Butcher's Naturals:At Butcher's Naturals, we're not just a brand; we're pet parents, enthusiasts, and advocates. Our journey began from a place of love and concern - a shared experience many pet owners can relate to. Our beloved companions deserved better than the perplexing, lengthy lists of ingredients, unhealthy fillers, and many artificial components that were all too common.We asked ourselves, "Would we eat something with ingredients we can't pronounce?" The resounding answer was no, and we knew our pets deserved the same level of consideration. This realization sparked the creation of Butcher's Naturals, a labor of love dedicated to our best friends. For more information about Butcher's Naturals, please visit butchersnaturals.

