IXL Approved By Missouri Department Of Elementary And Secondary Education As A State-Approved Supplemental Literacy Solution For Grades K-5

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The endorsement highlights IXL's commitment to providing exceptional early literacy resources aligned with the science of reading

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IXL, the award-winning personalized used by 16 million students, has been named a High Quality Evidence-Based Instructional Material for Early Literacy by the

Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE). Adding

IXL Language Arts to the list ensures that eligible local education agencies across the state can request reimbursement for purchasing the platform to enhance early literacy instruction. IXL is currently used by 20 percent of students in Missouri, accounting for more than 210,000 students.



Cover every concept with effective literacy instruction

Literacy rates among the nation's youngest learners remain below pre-pandemic levels, and limited instructional time and larger class sizes make it difficult for educators to boost achievement. To close knowledge gaps and support every student, IXL equips Missouri educators with its award-winning PK-5 ELA curriculum, which personalizes learning and is grounded in the Science of Reading methodology.

IXL covers all the areas needed to teach language arts, containing more than 2,400 skills spanning reading comprehension, grammar, vocabulary and more. The platform's curriculum for grades PK-2 is designed according to research-based best practices for effective early literacy instruction and focuses on systematic, structured phonemic awareness and phonics instruction. It guides students from simple to complex skills, adapting to individual student needs and offering explicit instruction with real-time feedback. Schools can also leverage IXL's Learn to Read and Reading Intervention skill plans that align perfectly to popular textbooks so educators can steadily and methodically narrow reading gaps.

Build student confidence with embedded supports

A wealth of instructional resources supports students and encourages them to self-remediate during independent or small-group practice. More than 2,800 video tutorials match one-to-one with each IXL skill, guiding learners through the building blocks of reading, writing and grammar. These videos make it easy to incorporate the Science of Reading's methodology into instruction so children learn the relationships between written letters and spoken sounds. Additionally, students receive immediate corrective feedback after every missed question, enabling them to quickly understand their mistakes and progress.

Get reliable data to meet reading goals

Early elementary school years are crucial for building foundational skills that shape a child's education. To support this development, teachers need insights to see exactly where learning gaps exist, targeted resources to close them and tools to help students tackle new challenges. Supported by years of validity research, the nationally-normed IXL Diagnostic is a precise indicator of student achievement and a strong predictor of performance on standardized assessments. The adaptive assessment pinpoints each learner's proficiency to the nearest tenth of a grade along the entire ELA spectrum, showing educators exactly what students know and what they can do to improve. It then generates personalized action plans that help students eliminate their trouble spots, and grow their reading and writing skills. Action plans link to specific language arts and reading skills, and give teachers a simple way to differentiate instruction and fill knowledge gaps.

An award-winning platform backed by evidence

Educators deserve the gold-standard of educational technology that is proven by research and data to enable the highest performance from every student. Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) Tier 1 and Tier 2 research shows undisputed favorable outcomes for schools implementing IXL. Additionally, studies across 70,000 schools in 49 states show that IXL leads to higher test scores , with schools scoring as much as 17 percentile points higher on language arts on state assessments.

Recognized for its quality and rigor, IXL holds the Digital Promise Research-Based Design Product Certification and has twice been honored by the SIIA CODiE Awards as the Best Solution for Foundational (K-8) English Language Arts.

About IXL

Currently used by 16 million students and in 96 of the top 100 U.S. school districts, IXL is an all-inclusive educational platform that provides a comprehensive PK-12 curriculum and instructional resources, actionable analytics and a state-of-the-art assessment suite. Available in 57 languages, IXL's end-to-end teaching and learning solution supports personalized instruction in math, English language arts, science, social studies and Spanish. With more than 150 billion questions asked and answered around the world, IXL is helping schools and parents successfully boost student achievement. The IXL Learning family of products also includes Rosetta Stone , Dictionary , Thesaurus , TPT , SpanishDictionary , inglés , FrenchDictionary , Wyzant , Vocabulary , ABCya , Education and Carson Dellosa Education . To learn more about IXL, visit , facebook/IXL and x/IXLLearning .

Press Contact

Eric Bates

PR & Communications Manager

IXL Learning

[email protected]

SOURCE IXL Learning

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED