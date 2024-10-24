Defined Benefit Pensioners Contribute Billions To Ontario's Economy

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Research shows beneficiaries of DB plans in Ontario contributed $34.6 billion to the province's GDP, in 2023

OTTAWA, Ontario, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retirees with defined benefit (DB) pensions are helping to stimulate business growth and job creation in their communities by injecting billions of dollars into the every year, a new study by The Board of Canada (CBoC) has found.

“This research highlights the critical role of the defined benefit pension plans in supporting Ontarians, both in terms of retirement and broader economic growth,” said Alan Chaffe, Associate Director of Economic Research at The Conference Board of Canada.“The impacts discussed in the report are limited solely to the payouts made to pension beneficiaries. The final economic impact would be significantly greater if we were to consider the contributions made by pension plan investments – which also drive substantial economic growth, create jobs and generate tax revenues.”

DB pension plans supported more than one million beneficiaries in Ontario in 2023 and their pension benefits contributed $34.6 billion to Ontario's gross domestic product – more than three per cent of the province's total GDP, according to the CBoC report prepared on behalf of the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP), OPTrust and the University Pension Plan (UPP).

“It is also important to note that our analysis does not account for regional differences, where some areas may feel a much greater impact due to a higher proportion of retirees in their population,” continued Chaffe.“Regional impacts can be significant, particularly in communities where pension income represents a major source of economic activity."

Ontario's DB pension plans held more than $770 billion in assets in bonds, equities, infrastructure, real estate and other investments in Canada and internationally in 2023.

The CBoC report addresses an important, but often overlooked, economic impact of DB pension plans – the contribution retirees can make to their local economies by having access to predictable and stable benefits that last their entire lives.

The benefits paid out to retired DB pension plan members flow back into the Canadian economy, stimulating business growth and employment and generating revenue for all levels of government, the report said.

The report found DB pension plans supported over 1.23 million retirees and their families in Ontario, paying out $42.7 billion in benefits that account for 71 per cent of all retirement income from employer and personal pensions and savings plans (excluding public sources) in the province. The payout of DB benefits was roughly equivalent to the total wages paid in Ontario's construction, accommodations and food services sectors combined.

The report highlighted some of the many ways DB pensions contribute to economic growth:



DB pensions have a vital impact at the community level, supporting both retirees as well as local workers and businesses. Benefits paid to retirees in DB plans supported 251,900 full-time, full-year jobs in Ontario, generating $16.8 billion in labour income in 2023.

On average, each dollar of DB pension payouts generated $1.43 in economic output for Ontario in 2023. The total economic output from DB pension payouts was more than $60 billion. On an annual basis, DB pension payouts generate over $17.4 billion in government revenue in Ontario, including $8.1 billion in federal taxes, $6.3 billion in provincial taxes and $3.0 billion in municipal taxes.



While the CBoC's research shows the positive economic impact from DB pension payouts, the report also reveals the percentage of workers covered by DB pensions is much lower than it was two decades ago. In 2023, only 26 per cent of all employed workers in Ontario were members of a DB pension plan, down from 35 per cent in 2003.

