UN declares Southern Africa encountering worst food predicament in tens of years

(MENAFN) Southern Africa is grappling with its most severe food crisis in decades, with over 27 million individuals facing acute hunger due to an extended drought, according to the United Nations World Food Program (WFP). The drought, largely attributed to the El Niño weather phenomenon, has devastated agricultural production, killed livestock, and left many communities without adequate food supplies. WFP spokesperson Tomson Phiri described the situation as potentially leading to a "full-scale human catastrophe."



During a press briefing in Geneva, Phiri underscored the critical nature of the crisis, stating, "the need for action has never been clearer." He emphasized that this is indeed the worst food crisis in decades, highlighting the dire circumstances in the region.



Countries including Lesotho, Malawi, Namibia, Zambia, and Zimbabwe have declared national disasters in response to the drought's impact, while Angola and Mozambique are also experiencing severe effects. The WFP reports that approximately 21 million children in Southern Africa are now malnourished, compounding the existing challenges as communities confront soaring food prices and diminishing resources.



To address the escalating crisis, the WFP has devised a plan to provide food and cash assistance to over 6.5 million people across the seven most affected countries until the next harvest in March. However, these nations have received only 20% of the $369 million needed to implement these aid efforts.



The severity of the drought has been underscored by the US Agency for International Development, which labeled it the worst in a century during the critical agricultural season from January to March. This prolonged drought has decimated vast areas of crops, leading to skyrocketing food prices and worsening conditions for vulnerable populations throughout the region.

