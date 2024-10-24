African defense directors meet to talk about increasing tensions

(MENAFN) Defense ministers from across Africa have gathered in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, for a crucial conference focused on security and peace, taking place against the backdrop of ongoing conflicts in several African nations. This three-day event, organized by the Ethiopian of Defense, commenced on Tuesday and includes participation from representatives of regional organizations, senior military officials, military attachés stationed in Addis Ababa, and military researchers, as reported by the state-owned Ethiopian News Agency.



During the opening address, Ethiopia's defense chief, Aisha Mohammed Mussa, highlighted the increasing complexity of the continent's security landscape. She noted the multitude of challenges Africa faces, including terrorism, insurgencies, organized crime, and human trafficking. "We are acutely aware of the many security challenges that confront our continent," she emphasized.



Mussa stressed the importance of unity among African nations to achieve peace and bolster global security, underscoring the necessity for strong security partnerships and cooperation among the continent's defense forces.



Ethiopia is hosting the summit amid heightened tensions in the Horn of Africa, particularly with its neighbor Somalia. The situation has been strained since the beginning of the year due to a controversial agreement between Addis Ababa and the breakaway region of Somaliland. This pact allows Ethiopia, a landlocked country, access to the Red Sea through a 20-kilometer stretch of Somaliland's coastline. In exchange, Somaliland seeks recognition of its independence, further complicating regional dynamics and highlighting the urgent need for collaborative security measures among African nations.

