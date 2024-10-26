Royal Court Chief Reviews His Majesty's Efforts In Advocating For Jordan's National Interests

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi on Saturday reiterated that King Abdullah remains a steadfast advocate of Jordan's national interests and the just causes of the Arab world.

Speaking to a youth delegation from the "We Stand behind Our Hashemite Leadership" team at the Royal Hashemite Court, Issawi stressed Jordan's stance on regional issues, particularly its unwavering support for the Palestinian cause.

Highlighting the Kingdom's continued efforts to support the Palestinians in Gaza and the West and to assist Lebanon during the recent Israeli aggression, Issawi said that Jordan has mobilised extensive resources to help those affected.

He also cited His Majesty's calls for an immediate cessation of violence, opposing Israeli policies that risk displacement of Palestinians and violations in the West Bank.

Referring to King Abdullah's recent diplomatic engagements at regional and international platforms, Issawi described His Majesty's recent address to the United Nations General Assembly as a "historic speech", praising its "solid" stance on ending the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza.

Jordan also regularly sends aid convoys, sets up field hospitals and coordinates air drops, with His Majesty personally involved in these efforts. Among these moves is the "Restoring Hope" initiative, launched in response to Royal directives to provide prosthetic solutions to more than 14,000 people affected by limb amputations, he added.

Also, a specialised Jordanian field hospital focusing on obstetrics and neonatal care has been dispatched to Khan Yunis in Gaza.

Issawi also acknowledged the contributions of Her Majesty Queen Rania, HRH Crown Prince Hussein and HRH Princess Salma in support of the Palestinian cause.

Emphasising Jordan's continued support for Lebanon's security and stability, he noted that Jordan swiftly provided urgent assistance in response to the Israeli aggression against Lebanon.

Attendees praised His Majesty's efforts to stop the Israeli assault on Gaza and to promote Palestinian rights, including the establishment of an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The delegates also expressed appreciation for the commitment of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army and security appratuses in defending Jordan's sovereignty, ensuring national stability and safeguarding its achievements.