Israeli Army Withdraws From Kamal Adwan Hospital In Northern Gaza Amidst Casualties And Destruction

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Gaza/ PNN

The Israeli withdrew on Saturday from Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, leaving behind Palestinian casualties and widespread destruction both inside and outside the facility following its incursion on Friday, part of the ongoing campaign of extermination and ethnic cleansing that has lasted for 22 days.

Eyewitnesses reported that the Israeli army withdrew from Kamal Adwan Hospital, "leaving behind Palestinian casualties and extensive destruction." They added that the army "destroyed and burned" homes and properties of Palestinians in the vicinity of the hospital before retreating from the area.

Witnesses noted that there were patients, injured individuals, and displaced Palestinians in the hospital who remained without medicine, food, or water for two days during the army's incursion. They also pointed out that the Israeli army razed the walls of Kamal Adwan Hospital and tents for displaced persons both inside and around it prior to the incursion, and fired shells in its courtyards.

Earlier, the Gaza Government Media Office announced that more than 820 Palestinians have been martyred due to Israeli attacks on the northern Gaza Strip, which has been subjected to extermination and ethnic cleansing for 22 days.

On Saturday morning, the Gaza Ministry of Health reported that the Israeli army had detained male medical staff, as well as injured individuals and patients from Kamal Adwan Hospital, which was stormed on Friday.



