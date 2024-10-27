Dil-Luminati Effect: Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Gets Stuck In Traffic, Walks 'Last Mile For Diljit Dosanjh'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Global sensation Diljit Dosanjh performed the first concert as part of his 'Dil-Luminati' tour in India on October 26, and the fans went gaga about it. Driven by the enthusiasm to attend Dosanjh's concert, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal ditched his car and chose to walk the 'last mile' to reach JLN to attend the concert on Saturday.

| Will Diljit Dosanjh's Concert and ZomatoLive Concert change India's concerts?

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal shared the of traffic and the first thing he spotted after reaching JLN Stadium to attend Diljit Dosanjh's concert.

Screenshot of the video shared by Deepinder Goyal on Instagram before Dil-Luminati concert in Delhi.

Goyal shared a glimpse of the chaotic Delhi traffic as he waited to reach JLN Stadiu on time to attend Diljit Dosanjh's concert. Goyal had presumably shot the video while he walking through Delhi traffic.

“Walking the last mile to the JLN stadium for Diljit. Sooooo much traffic,” Deepinder Goyal wrote on his Instagram story of Delhi's chaotic traffic.

Within minutes, he shared another photo of a sign board mentioning a list of prohibited items inside the concert to convey that he had finally reached his destination.

Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024 kicks off

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh kicked off his Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024 in Delhi with style after he made a grand entry and captivated the crowd with an energetic performance on Saturday.

Dosanjh's electrifying performance began with his powerful message:"O, ki haal Dilli walo!!!"

The second show of Diljit Dosanjh's concert will be held on Sunday in the national capital. Dosanjh enthtralld the audience after performing some of his all-time hit songs including "Lover", "5 Taara", "Do You Know", "Ikk Kudi" from "Udta Punjab ", and many more.