Four Killed, Including A Woman, In Israeli Shelling South Of Khan Younis Several Injured

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Gaza Strip/ PNN

Four citizens, including a woman, were killed and others in various shelling incidents today in the southern Khan Younis area. Medical sources reported the deaths of three individuals and injuries to others following an on a home belonging to Muqatt family in Jabalia, northern Gaza. The sources also confirmed the death of a woman and additional injuries in the on Qizan Abu Rashwan area south of Khan Younis.

Since October 7, 2023, Israeli forces have intensified their assault on Gaza by land, sea, and air, resulting in the deaths of 42,874 citizens and injuries to 100,544 others, the majority of whom are women and children. This toll remains provisional, as thousands are still reported missing under the rubble.



