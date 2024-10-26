Four Killed, Including A Woman, In Israeli Shelling South Of Khan Younis Several Injured
10/26/2024 11:13:04 PM
Gaza Strip/ PNN
Four citizens, including a woman, were killed and others injured in various shelling incidents today in the southern Khan Younis area. Medical sources reported the deaths of three individuals and injuries to others following an airstrike on a home belonging to Muqatt family in Jabalia, northern Gaza. The sources also confirmed the death of a woman and additional injuries in the airstrikes on Qizan Abu Rashwan area south of Khan Younis.
Since October 7, 2023, Israeli forces have intensified their assault on Gaza by land, sea, and air, resulting in the deaths of 42,874 citizens and injuries to 100,544 others, the majority of whom are women and children. This toll remains provisional, as thousands are still reported missing under the rubble.
