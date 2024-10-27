Mcdonald's E. Coli Outbreak Spreads Across U.S., Linked To Quarter Pounders

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

In a concerning turn of events, at least 75 people across 13 states have fallen ill after consuming McDonald's Quarter Pounder burgers, with officials tracing the outbreak back to E. coli contamination. The Centers for Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed that 22 individuals have been hospitalized, with one confirmed fatality as the result of this infection. Affected individuals, ranging from 13 to 88 years old, have reported severe symptoms, with two patients developing hemolytic uremic syndrome-a dangerous kidney condition.

The CDC and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have identified the slivered onions used in the Quarter Pounders, supplied by Taylor Farms in California, as the likely source of contamination. To address this, McDonald's has removed both the slivered onions and Quarter Pounder patties from restaurants in impacted states, including Colorado, Kansas, Wyoming, and parts of other states. However, concerns remain that other cases may still emerge, as E. coli symptoms can take days to manifest and additional cases may still be linked to the outbreak.

The impact on affected individuals is evident, with Nebraska resident Clarissa DeBock describing her painful experience after eating a Quarter Pounder in mid-September.“The cramps were probably the worst part,” she shared, noting that the ordeal has left her wary of dining out, especially with her young child. She is now among several plaintiffs suing McDonald's for compensation due to the physical and emotional toll of her illness. Another plaintiff, Eric Stelly from Colorado, has similarly filed a lawsuit after his hospitalization and continued health struggles. Represented by attorney Ron Simon, the plaintiffs are collectively seeking damages for medical expenses, pain, and suffering caused by the outbreak.

While McDonald's has assured customers that its locations are now safe and has suspended the use of slivered onions nationwide, public health officials urge caution. As an additional safeguard, popular chains like Taco Bell, Burger King, and KFC have also pulled onions sourced from Taylor Farms.

