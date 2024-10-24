(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The growing popularity of plant-based and vegan diets is expected to generate a for protein hydrolysates.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research, , Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global protein hydrolysates was worth US$ 3.8 billion in 2022. Between 2023 and 2031, it is expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.1% and reach US$ 6.6 billion by the end of the forecast period. The hypoallergenic properties of protein hydrolysates make them popular in infant formulas. As disposable incomes rise and awareness of infant health and nutrition grows, specialized infant formulas are in high demand, leading to higher sales of protein hydrolysates.

Food and beverage industries use protein hydrolysates for various reasons, such as fortified products, nutritional supplements, and functional beverages. Protein hydrolysates are incorporated into products as consumers seek convenience and nutritional benefits.

In the future, protein hydrolysate products may be customized to meet individual nutritional needs and health goals based on advances in technology, including genetic testing. Developing specialized protein formulations for specific groups of consumers could be a driving force behind the demand for protein formulations.

In the protein hydrolysate market, digital technologies such as block chains could enhance trust and transparency by enhancing supply chain transparency and consumer engagement. Direct marketing, which targets consumers directly, can also be developed through platforms, and individualized nutrition advice can also be provided based on a consumer's biometrics and preferences.









Global Protein Hydrolysates Market: Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers are developing sports drinks, bars, and powders incorporating protein hydrolysate.

Key Market Players



BRF Global

Novozymes

Crescent Biotech

AMCO Proteins

Scanbio Marine Group AS

Bioiberica S.A.U.

Kemin Industries Inc.

Chaitanya Agro Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

Copalis

Bio-marine Ingredients Ireland

Titan Biotech

ZXCHEM USA INC.

SUBONEYO Chemicals Pharmaceuticals P Limited

NAN Group SAMPI

Key Findings of the Market Report



A significant share of the market for protein hydrolysates will be occupied by plant protein.

Powdered protein hydrolysates are popularly used in sports nutrition and during exercise recovery because of their high quality and availability

Post-exercise recovery products containing protein hydrolysate have become increasingly popular with sports enthusiasts and athletes In 2022, the protein hydrolysates market was dominated by Europe.

Global Protein Hydrolysates Market: Growth Drivers



Sports nutrition products are in high demand as health and fitness become more important. The rapid growth in the global protein hydrolysates market is due to the rapid absorption of protein hydrolysates and their muscle recovery properties, which makes them a popular choice among sportsmen and fitness enthusiasts.

The demand for nutritionally beneficial products is growing as consumers become more health-conscious. The easy digestibility and high bioavailability of protein hydrolysates make them more appealing to health-conscious consumers than traditional protein sources.

Due to advancements in processing technologies, manufacturers have produced more functional and sensory protein hydrolysates. Protein hydrolysates can easily be customized to meet nutritional and application requirements through innovative techniques like enzyme hydrolysis and membrane filtration.

A growing number of people are adopting plant-based and vegan diets, which increases the demand for alternative protein sources. Consumers seeking cruelty-free and sustainable protein options increasingly turn to plant-derived protein hydrolysates. Ongoing research is driving innovation in the market to improve protein hydrolysates' nutritional profile and functionality. Collaboration between academia, research institutions, and industry players has contributed to developing protein hydrolysate products with improved health benefits.

Global Protein Hydrolysates Market: Regional Landscape



Regulations regarding food safety, labeling, and health claims are strict throughout Europe. Regulation regarding protein hydrolysates, such as approvals of new ingredients or health claims, can significantly impact market dynamics. In response to the trend towards improved health, Europeans are increasingly interested in functional foods and beverages. With a growing health-conscious market, proteins hydrolysate will continue to gain popularity.

Sustainable environmental practices and ethically sourced products are top priorities in Europe. For manufacturers to meet the demands of European consumers, they need to adhere to sustainable sourcing practices, environmentally friendly production methods, and transparent supply chain practices.

Plant-based and vegan movements are becoming popular in Europe as health concerns, environmental sustainability, and animal welfare grow. Plant-derived protein hydrolysates may experience an increase in demand as consumer preferences align with plant-derived protein sources.

The European food industry is home to many research institutes and companies that perform cutting-edge research in the science and technology of food. As a result of ongoing research and innovation efforts, new protein hydrolysate formulations will likely be developed with improved nutritional and functional benefits, driving growth in the market. Direct-to-consumer channels and e-commerce platforms are increasing in popularity and offer manufacturers greater opportunities to reach consumers directly in Europe. Digital marketing, e-commerce, and nutrition-specific platforms could facilitate consumer engagement and market access.

Key Developments



In August 2023, Kemin Industries, a global manufacturer of ingredients, aims to better the lives of 80 percent of the world's population through its products. A new manufacturing facility has opened in Verona, Missouri, to produce Proteus® functional proteins for the food industry that will enhance meat and poultry products and increase yield.

Global Protein Hydrolysates Market: Segmentation

By Product Type



Milk Protein Hydrolysates

Marine Protein Hydrolysates

Meat Protein Hydrolysates

Plant Protein Hydrolysates

Silk Protein Hydrolysates

Egg Protein Hydrolysates Yeast Protein Hydrolysates

By Source



Animals

Plants Microbes

By Form



Powder Liquid

By End Use



Infant Formula

Clinical Nutrition

Sports Nutrition & Dietary Supplements

Food & Beverages

Animal Feed

Cosmetics & Personal Care Others

By Region



North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

Oceania Middle East & Africa

