This holiday season, Old Navy invites everyone to come play with style with the launch of its latest campaign, "Love is in the House," starring Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony (EGOT) award winner Jennifer Hudson. As the go-to destination for fashion, fun, and togetherness, Old Navy tapped Jennifer Hudson to help celebrate the holiday spirit with a campaign that invites you to bring your unique style, dressed-up dogs, and chosen family to the Old Navy house, where everyone is welcome.

Old Navy Unveils 'Love is in the House' in Holiday Campaign with Jennifer Hudson

The 'Love Is In The House' campaign presents Jennifer Hudson as the season's hostess inside an Old Navy house - a magical holiday home packed with style and wonder. Sparkling in Old Navy's High-Rise

Rockstar Jeans in Black Shine, Long Sleeve Sweetheart Velvet Top, and a Black Faux-Fur Jacket, Hudson hosts a whimsical house party featuring festive and surprising characters as guests, including dancer and influencer, Lexee Smith; dancer and choreographer, Raphael "The Sandman" Thomas; nine-year-old dancer, Brody Hudson Schaffer, a.k.a. Boss Baby Brody; and Old Navy's very own, Magic the Dog. From a conga line of shimmering denim cha-chaing through the house foyer, to fair isle-wearing guests blatantly ignoring the "no skiing in the house" rule, and an indoor winter wonderland filled with snow, holiday wonder is around every corner.

The Old Navy holiday campaign will air across Cinema, Social platforms, Primetime networks, and streaming services like Bravo, HGTV, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Disney +, and during 34 NFL games, including Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday game days.

Old Navy's "Love Is In The House" campaign brings the ultimate holiday style, all under one roof. From embellished and metallic denim to festive warm sweaters, puffer coats and fleece zip ups, this collection has it all. The iconic Jingle Jammies, perfect for a coordinated photo shoot or styled with denim and accessories for a "glammie" dinner look, make Old Navy the season's go-to destination for family fashion. Offering both holiday glam and comfort at a great value, Old Navy has something special for everyone.

"It was a dream come true to work with Jennifer Hudson and see her sparkle in our new Shine denim, said Zac Posen, Executive Vice President, Creative Director of Gap Inc. and Chief Creative Officer of Old Navy. "When we learned that Jennifer Hudson was launching her first-ever holiday album, we thought, now is the time to collaborate with an EGOT winner to spread joy in our "Love is in the House" holiday campaign."

"The holidays are my absolute favorite time of year and there is no one who knows how to celebrate the season like my friends at Old Navy! We had so much fun creating this holiday party together – from the decorations to all the amazing outfits, you can't help but feel transported to a magical winter wonderland. Love was in the house, and we were feeling fabulous!" says Jennifer Hudson.

The campaign includes Jennifer Hudson's rendition of "Winter Wonderland" from her newly released, first-ever holiday album, "The Gift of Love". The holiday album four city tour will begin at The Kings Theatre in Brooklyn on November 24th, followed by The Chicago Theatre in Chicago on December 13th, Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles on December 18th, and completing at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on December 21st and 22nd. "The Gift of Love" album will be sold at select Old Navy stores on the four city tour.

At Old Navy, everyone is invited and the door is always open.

About Old Navy

Old Navy is a global apparel and accessories brand that makes current American essentials accessible to every family. Originated in 1994, the brand celebrates the democracy of style through on-trend, playfully optimistic, affordable and high-quality products. A brand within San Francisco-based Gap Inc. (NYSE: GAP ) portfolio of brands, Old Navy brings a fun, energizing shopping environment to its customers in more than 1,300 stores around the world. For more information, please visit .



