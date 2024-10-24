Defenage Skincare Launches The 12-Factor Revitalizing Lip Enhancer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Introducing a Revolutionary, First of Its Kind Anti-Aging Serum for Fuller, Smoother, More Youthful Lips

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DefenAge Skincare is excited to announce the launch of its newest innovation, the 12-Factor Revitalizing Lip Enhancer . Powered by DefenAge's patented Age-Repair Defensins®, this groundbreaking lip serum is designed to rejuvenate lip appearance, smooth fine lines, and deliver intense hydration for a plumper, more youthful look.

DefenAge's proprietary Defensin molecules rejuvenate all layers of the skin (epidermis, dermis, and basal layer) by reactivating dormant skin cells and boosting collagen, elastin, and growth factors. This process nourishes the skin's blood supply, promotes healthy regeneration, and reduces visible signs of aging, resulting in a more youthful and vibrant complexion.

boosts lip volume and firmness, enhancing definition and provides intense hydration, combating dryness and dullness. Its ability to smooth fine lines like "lipstick wrinkles," and rejuvenate lip contours help deliver a youthful look. Not only does this anti-aging lip treatment offer a rejuvenating experience, it also protects lips from environmental stressors with powerful antioxidants.

This lip serum is a groundbreaker in lip care, leveraging the same powerful Defensin molecules that rejuvenate the skin's deepest layers, allowing users to enjoy the benefits of lip plumping without the invasiveness of injections. It additionally leverages 12 active factors to transform the delicate lip area – from boosting lip volume to protecting against environmental damage, this serum revitalizes lips from the inside out.

Experts agree that the 12-Factor Lip Enhancer stands apart from typical lip products. Leading cosmetic dermatologist and dermatologic surgeon, Dr. Natalie Curcio , highlights that this product "provides anti-aging benefits that last beyond temporary plumping, without the harsh irritants commonly found in traditional plumpers." Instead, it soothes and nourishes the lips, delivering deep hydration and repair for a naturally fuller, healthier look.

"This is a first-in-class product for the lips," shared board-certified cosmetic and procedural dermatologist, Dr. Jessica Weiser . "Unlike a typical lip gloss or ointment, the DefenAge lip enhancer is a true skincare product that should be used as part of a complete regimen both morning and evening, and more during the day as desired. Like serums, moisturizers, eye products, and neck creams, the lip enhancer can be thought of as a comprehensive lip treatment."

With 12 carefully selected active factors, the 12-Factor Revitalizing Lip Enhancer is designed to target the real signs of aging. Board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Angela Bowers , describes it as 'a true innovation in lip care.' " Powered by Defensin-molecules, which are proven for their rejuvenating effects," shares Dr. Bowers, "it works from within to restore and renew lip health. Whether for prevention or addressing existing signs of aging, it offers a comprehensive, long-term solution for youthful lips."

Dr. Gregory Keller , Plastic Surgeon and

Professor of Surgery at UCLA adds, "unlike invasive injectable treatments, this serum offers the benefits of lip plumping and anti-aging without the pain or recovery time. It soothes and nourishes the lips, delivering deep hydration and repair-without any discomfort. This is an excellent option for patients seeking a non-invasive yet effective solution for rejuvenating lip appearance."

"Often, the lips are left out in the skin routine," adds Plastic Surgeon Dr. Liza Kim . "The Lip Enhancer is a great addition to an already great facial skin care regimen by DefenAge. It's ideal for all skin types to correct, maintain, and enhance one's lips. Don't let your lips age you."

"We are proud to bring our Age-Repair Defensins® technology to lip care," said Nikolay Turovets, Co-founder and CEO of DefenAge. "For years, dermatologists have been using our products on lips with remarkable results, which served as inspiration to create something even more tailored. It provides more than just hydration – our serum helps regenerate new skin, enhance collagen, and protect the delicate lip barrier for a visibly refreshed, healthier appearance. This is truly a first-of-its-kind product, designed to provide comprehensive lip rejuvenation that hasn't been seen before in the market."

The 12-Factor Revitalizing Lip Enhancer is housed in an airless dispensing bottle with a patented Zamac® 'gold' tip, designed for a sanitary and soothing application, and is formulated for all skin types, including sensitive skin. Its gentle yet powerful ingredients deliver visible improvement without irritation, making it suitable for daily use.

The 12-Factor Revitalizing Lip Enhancer is now available for order on defenage for $72.00.

About DefenAge®



DefenAge is an American company founded in 2014 by a team of regenerative medicine experts whose anti-aging discovery became the heart and soul of its formulas. DefenAge's products are widely recommended by dermatologists as a high-performing, anti-aging cosmetic skincare for visible skin rejuvenation and as a safe alternative for retinol. DefenAge complies with or exceeds the Clean Beauty standards and its products have never been tested on animals. Honesty, transparency, and excelling in every way possible are the company's standards.

