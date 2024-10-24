‘Bigg Boss 17’ Soniya Bansal’S Birthday Plans Are All About ‘Spending Time With Family At Home’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 24 (IANS) Soniya Bansal, who was seen on a week's stay in“Bigg Boss 17”, is all geared up for her birthday and said that her plans are all about“spending time with family at home”.

"Well, I am not one of those who prefers to have a grand and gala bash every year. I am more of a low-key person who wants to allocate such special days to my family. That's why, for me, this year's birthday is all about spending time with family at home,” Soniya said.

She shared that her calendar has been full of work because of which she has not been able to spend time with her family.

“My dates and calendar has been quite busy due to which I haven't been able to spend as much time with my family as I would have liked to. So, this birthday, there's no excuses that way.”

Describing it as a“private affair”, she added:“It will be a chilled private celebration at home with good food, conversations and quality family time. That's my priority and for me, it can't get better than that."

Soniya made her debut in the movie“Game 100 Crore Ka” in 2022, where she worked along with Rahul Roy, Shakti Kapoor, Vishal Mohan and Pankaj Berry. She was also seen in the film“Naughty Ganga”,“Dubki”.

Soniya's was also seen in action drama web series known as“Shoorveer”, directed by Samar Khan. The film is an action thriller directed by Vikranth Srinivas.

Talking about“Bigg Boss 17”, the show was hosted by Salman Khan. The controversial reality show was won by Munawar Faruqui.

The 18th edition started airing from October 6. Currently the show has housemates Nyrraa Banerjee, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash, Muskan Bamne, Chum Darang, Chaahat Pandey, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Rajat Dalal, Shilpa Shirodkar, Sara Arfeen Khan, Gunaratna Sadavarte, Mishra, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, Shrutika Arjun Raaj, Shehzada Dhami, Alice Kaushik, and Arfeen Khan.

The first contestant to be ousted from the 18th season of the show is contestant Hemlata Sharma.