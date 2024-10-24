(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The signing and story sharing event in New York saw a large turnout of guests, many of whom connected with Diane herself over her 'Inner Mountain' philosophy and how to tap into their inner strength to conquer their personal 'mountains.'

Diane Wang celebrated the launch of her newly published motivational book,

The Inner Mountain: Discover Your True Spirit, Strength, and Potential today at the McNally Williamsburg Bookstore in Brooklyn, New York. The book draws on Diane's experience over three decades of expertise in the corporate and entrepreneurial worlds and as the Founder, Chairperson, and CEO of DHGATE Group , one of China's leading cross-border B2B e-commerce companies.

DHGATE Founder Diane Wang Showcases New Motivational Book 'The Inner Mountain' in New York

The Inner Mountain was published on October 15 by the publishing imprint of Forbes business magazine, Forbes Books. It is available now on Amazon , as well as Barnes & Noble , Target and other major bookstores.

The New York event was the second of two book signings for The Inner Mountain, the first being in Los Angeles on October 16. Attendees heard Diane's story first-hand, scored signed copies of the book, received a limited edition gift and mingled with other like-minded guests interested in personal and career growth.

To mark the occasion and make an impression on New York's diverse audience, The Inner Mountain was featured prominently on a Times Square billboard on October 23 and the ad will run again between November 4 to 10. This strategic placement aims to introduce the book to new readers and appeal to New York's international community. It also underscores that the book can be read and appreciated by people from all walks of life, to help them find their path to personal self growth.

The two events in New York and Los Angeles saw a strong turnout of guests who were eager to hear more about Diane's 'Inner Mountain' philosophy in person, and also network with the community of aspirational entrepreneurs. At the events, Diane engaged in intimate conversations with attendees and spoke about her creative process and the obstacles she encountered on her self-growth journey that shaped her philosophy.

"Talking to your heart means truly listening to your inner voice. It's about finding clarity from within, especially in challenging moments," Diane explained to the audience.

To illustrate this point, Diane shared how pivotal moments in her life, such as founding DHgate, stemmed from listening to her inner guidance-even when external factors pointed her in different directions. Her journey of overcoming personal and entrepreneurial challenges resonated with many, inspiring discussions around personal growth and resilience.

"It is immensely gratifying to see that my book has touched so many readers, especially aspiring entrepreneurs and women who are keen to learn how to listen to their inner voices, tap into their inner strength, and become stronger and more capable versions of themselves," Diane said.

"I hope my journey inspires others to discover their 'Inner Mountain' and pursue their true path," she added.

Building a Global Community for Individual Empowerment

Drawing from her 'Inner Mountain' philosophy, Diane also founded The Inner Mountain Foundation in 2023 as a global community centered on personal growth and self-exploration through the practice of mindfulness and holding space. The Inner Mountain Foundation encourages like-minded individuals to discover their inner strength and break through their limiting beliefs.

The Inner Mountain Foundation helps people find and climb their "Inner Mountains" just like Diane did via community-based teachings of mindfulness and holding space that guide members to look inward and find their personal strength and convictions. With a vision of creating a more sustainable future by driving social transformation across the world, The Inner Mountain Foundation is dedicated to building communities focused on inner exploration and connecting them across borders through international outreach.

"As you turn the pages of The Inner Mountain, I hope you'll feel it is not just a book, but an invitation. It's a chance to pause, reflect, and begin your own journey of self-exploration, to reconnect with your true self," Diane shared during the event.

"I also invite you to join our community, where we can climb this path side by side, supporting and encouraging each other along the way. Together, we can go farther than we ever imagined. As we lift up one another, we can create a ripple effect that will reach far beyond ourselves, making the world a better place."

The Inner Mountain Foundation online community organizes community activities and provides training, entrepreneurial resources and funding for women-owned businesses. The Foundation now has chapters in the US and China, and further expansion is planned for the future.

All proceeds from author royalties will be donated to the Inner Mountain Foundation, directly supporting the development of programs aimed at empowering women.





About The Inner Mountain Foundation

The Inner Mountain Foundation, founded in 2023, advocates for focusing on individuals and encouraging them to break through their limiting beliefs, fostering continuous personal growth. This, in turn, influences and inspires those around them, creating a ripple effect that extends from individuals to families, teams, and organizations, ultimately driving a social transformation. We are led by our Founder and Chairperson Diane Wang, who first articulated the principles of Inner Mountain Thinking in her 2024 book, The Inner Mountain. Inner Mountain is committed to inner exploration, community building, and international outreach to find a sustainable path forward for our fragile yet beautiful world. The Inner Mountain Community embodies the co-creative spirit of Inner Mountain. It is an international community dedicated to encouraging people to explore within themselves while inspiring, nurturing, and growing together.

About DHgate

Founded in 2004, DHgate has become the leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace in China, boasting over 34 million live listings annually. Through their global operations and offices, including in the USA and UK, DHgate reaches millions of people with trusted products and services. As of December 31, 2023, DHgate served more than 77 million registered buyers from 225 countries and regions, connecting them to over 2.6 million sellers in China and other countries.

For more information, please visit DHgate and follow @DHgate .

