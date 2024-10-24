Azerbaijan Hosts Intl Green STEAM Festival: Inspiring Next Generation Of Innovators

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
The opening ceremony of the International Green STEAM Azerbaijan
Festival will be held on October 24, with the support of the
Ministry of Science and Education and the COP29 Presidency, as well
as the organization of the "STEAM Azerbaijan" project,
Azernews reports.
More than 900 participants from a total of 244 teams are taking
part in the final stage of this year's festival, with 146 of them
representing 15 countries, including Great Britain, Turkiye,
Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, the Czech Republic, Slovakia,
and the United States.
A total of 17 judges from 10 different countries, including
Denmark, Slovakia, Canada, and Turkey, are involved in content
development and participant evaluation.
Competitions and exhibition competitions will be organized in
nine categories within the festival, including "Green Initiatives,"
"Green Coding," "Hydrogen Machine Race," "Drone Technologies," "Our
Satellite," "Robot Battle," and "Future Engineers." Topics such as
these will be covered.
It should be noted that the festival will take place on October
24-25.
During the two-day festival, participants will also take part in
training sessions focused on climate change and sustainability,
organized by experts from the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating
Company.
The main goal of this year's festival is to traditionally
promote STEAM-based education, develop 21st-century skills among
students, and reveal creative talent. In connection with the
announcement of the "Year of Solidarity for the Green World" in our
country and the hosting of the 29th session of the Conference of
the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change
(COP29) in Azerbaijan in 2024, the festival aims to promote the
development of innovative solutions and projects for the effective
use of water resources, alternative energy sources, and
environmental health by applying a STEAM-based approach.
