Kuwait PM Congratulates Zambia On Nat'l Day
Date
10/24/2024 5:10:49 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Oct 24 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Thursday sent a cable to President of Zambia Hakainde Hichilema, congratulating him on the occasion of his country's National Day. (pickup previous)
aai
MENAFN24102024000071011013ID1108814784
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.