Kuwait PM Congratulates Zambia On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 24 (KUNA) -- the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad on Thursday sent a cable to President of Zambia Hakainde Hichilema, congratulating him on the occasion of his country's National Day. (pickup previous) aai

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.