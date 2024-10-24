Kuwait Reaffirms Support For UN Efforts In Facing Unprecedented Global Challenges

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 24 (KUNA) -- On the occasion of the United Nations Day, which falls on October 24, Kuwait Thursday reiterated support for all efforts led by the UN Secretary-General to enhance the organization's ability to address the unprecedented challenges facing the world.

These challenges include areas such as international peace and security, poverty eradication, the achievement of sustainable development goals, combating terrorism, and disarmament, the Foreign said in a statement.

The ministry expressed the country's pride in its longstanding strategic relationship and over-six-decade partnership with the UN. It pointed out Kuwait's commitment to a proactive and leading humanitarian and developmental diplomacy for supporting UN agencies and specialized programs across various fields, particularly in line with the organization's three fundamental pillars: maintaining peace and security, promoting sustainable development, and upholding human rights.

It added that Kuwait affirms that the UN remains a cornerstone of multilateral international efforts, with the UN Charter and its principles and goals serving as the solid foundation for regulating relations between states. (end)

