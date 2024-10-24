The Arabian Leopard Conservation Strategy Conference In Sharjah Concludes Its Proceedings

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Sharjah, 23/10/2024:

The Arabian Leopard Conservation Strategy concluded its proceedings today, organised by the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) at Sharjah Safari over the course of three days. The conference, held under the distinguished partnership of the IUCN SSC Cat Specialist Group, brought together a select group of experts, researchers, and policymakers in the field of Arabian Leopard conservation. Throughout the event, participants focused on addressing the urgent challenges facing the critically endangered Arabian Leopard and creating a collaborative framework to ensure its survival.

The conference featured a series of in-depth discussions on enhancing the conservation strategy for the Arabian Leopard across the Arabian Peninsula, particularly in range states, and assessing current programmes aimed at conserving and reintroducing this unique species into its natural habitats.

Adoption of the Comprehensive Updated Strategy for Arabian Leopard Conservation

The conference culminated in the adoption of the updated Arabian Leopard Conservation Strategy, originally developed in 2010. Participants reviewed the current status of the Arabian Leopard in range states, including the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Yemen, identifying priority areas for regional cooperation and joint action. Additionally, they agreed on key activities to be implemented in these countries.

Key Outcomes Emphasise Continued Conservation Efforts in Range States

Her Excellency Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) in Sharjah, praised the renewed and ongoing efforts to save this critically endangered species. She highlighted the key outcomes of the sessions, noting that the status of the Arabian Leopard in the Arabian Peninsula is now more critical than it was in 2010, calling for urgent and comprehensive action. Notably, significant leopard populations exist in Oman's Dhofar region and potentially in Yemen, though confirmation remains uncertain. The discussions also underscored the growing genetic threats to the Arabian Leopard, particularly inbreeding due to the small and isolated populations. The conference concluded that protecting the remaining wild populations alone is insufficient, necessitating a broader approach that includes enhancing populations and reintroducing the leopard into its natural habitat.

Strengthening Breeding and Reintroduction Programmes

Her Excellency Hana Saif Al Suwaidi added that the conference emphasised the importance of strengthening the breeding programme for the Arabian Leopard, which plays a crucial role in maintaining its genetic diversity. The programme's main objectives include safeguarding the species outside its natural environment and providing a foundation for future reintroduction into the wild.

Regarding reintroduction efforts, the final statement stressed the need to focus on returning the Arabian Leopard to its historical range through key actions, including engaging local communities in targeted areas, improving degraded habitats affected by overgrazing, and increasing the natural prey population to support the leopard's sustenance and reduce human-wildlife conflicts.

Defining Priorities and Actions for Range States

The conference identified short-term priorities for range states, with Sharjah, UAE, taking the lead as the initiator and coordinator of the breeding programme, playing a central role in this effort. All range states will collaborate on establishing an international joint breeding programme. Yemen, considered a potential hotspot for the largest wild leopard populations, requires national surveys and intensified research efforts to combat poaching and protect leopards. Oman, home to the most stable known population, will continue its efforts to expand the leopard's range and share its expertise with other range states. Saudi Arabia, holding the largest share of the Arabian leopard's historical range, will focus on preparing suitable habitats and building capacities to implement effective reintroduction projects.

Honouring Supporters and Participants

At the conclusion of the conference, Her Excellency Hana Saif Al Suwaidi honoured the event's supporters and organisers, as well as the participants, who reaffirmed that saving the Arabian Leopard from extinction requires coordinated efforts across all range states. The updated strategy aims to bolster the species' future and offer practical solutions to ensure its sustainable presence in the wild.