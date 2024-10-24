(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Renown restaurant, Café Pouchkine catered the opening ceremony of the 8th Edition of the Arabian Women event, held from October 5 to 10, 2024, at the Qatar National Centre (QNCC) in Doha, Qatar. This prestigious event celebrated the achievements and contributions of Arabian women, fostering a spirit of unity and empowerment within the community.

The event attracted a diverse audience, including representatives, bloggers, and esteemed guests from the Qatar Cancer Society and Qatar Chamber. This gathering not only highlighted the importance of supporting women in various fields but also served as a platform for networking and collaboration among influential figures in the community.

During the event, Café Pouchkine had the exclusive honor of setting up and operating an elegant pop-up lounge exclusively for the occasion, where guests were treated to an exquisite ambiance that reflected the elegance and sophistication of Arabian culture.

The lounge similarly complemented the stunning fashion show and captivating entertainment that was organized at opening ceremony of the event, creating an additional vibrant atmosphere that resonated with the theme of the celebration.

Attendees enjoyed a carefully curated selection of culinary delights, including trays of filled dates, mini savory pastries, and an array of refreshing drinks. Additionally, a specially designed menu was available for the public, ensuring that everyone could partake in the wonderful experience that Café Pouchkine is famous for.

Café Pouchkine is committed to creating welcoming and indelible experiences that celebrate culture and community. As Café Pouchkine reflects on this remarkable week, it is reminded of the significance of events like the Arabian Women gathering. They play a crucial role in empowering women, promoting unity, and celebrating the rich heritage of Arabian culture.