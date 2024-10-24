QCB Governor Meets Singaporean Managing Director Of The Monetary Authority

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE Governor of Qatar Central (QCB) Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani met today with Managing Director of the Monetary Authority Chia Der Jiun and his accompanying delegation, on the sidelines of the 2024 annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG) held in Washington in the US from Oct. 21-26. The meeting dealt with discussing the most prominent global and developments.

