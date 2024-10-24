QFC, Jusour Forge Alliance To Drive Business Ecosystem

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Centre Authority (QFCA), the and tax arm of the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), a leading onshore financial and business centre in the region, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Qatar Manpower Solutions Co. (Jusour), to establish a collaborative framework aimed at advancing both parties' strategic interests.

Under the terms of the MoU, QFC and Jusour will cooperate to promote Jusour's programmes focused on entrepreneurship, labour distribution, and talent enhancement, including key initiatives like“Mustaqel”,“Sahem”, and“Tadweer”.

The two parties will also promote each other's brands through their respective digital platforms and events and launch joint initiatives to drive development within the framework of the partnership.

Commenting on the agreement, Yousuf Mohamed Al Jaida, Chief Executive Officer, QFC, said:“We are thrilled about this partnership with Jusour, a collaboration that promises to enhance the entrepreneurship and talent landscape within the QFC community and across Qatar. The QFC has long recognised the strong link between a supportive business environment, rich talent pool, sound employment practices, and increased productivity, all of which contribute to socio-economic growth. We are eager to begin working towards the goals outlined in this MoU.”

Eng. Abdulhadi Bakhit Barqan, CEO of Qatar Manpower Solutions Co. (Jusour), expressed his happiness with the recent signing. He emphasized that this collaboration is integral to strengthening strategic partnerships across various sectors in Qatar.

Through this initiative, we are committed to delivering high-quality services that align with and advance Qatar's Vision 2030, fostering an exchange of knowledge and expertise that enhances our capacity to meet the needs of the Qatari market and achieve shared aspirations.

At Jusour, we are dedicated to empowering individuals to realize their professional ambitions through our diverse programs, providing essential support and opportunities that open new horizons. Our vision is to be a key driver in the Qatari labor market and a leader in effective partnerships.