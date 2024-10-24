S. Korea, US Hold Large-Scale Air Drill

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Oct 24 (KUNA) -- South Korea and the US kicked off a combined large-scale air exercise earlier this week amid joint efforts to bolster readiness against North Korean threats, Yonhap News Agency reported Thursday.

Citing the South's Air Force, Yonhup said that the 12-day Freedom Flag exercise got under way across various air bases in South Korea on Monday, mobilizing some 110 aircraft, including the South's F-35A stealth fighters, F-15Ks, US F-35Bs, F-16s and MQ-9 drones.

The Royal Australian Air Force will also join the drills with a KC-30A multi-role tanker transport aircraft, the report said.

The exercise will conduct a joint flight between fighter jets and unmanned aerial vehicles for the first time to reflect actual combat scenarios based on recent conflicts such as the war in Ukraine, the Air Force said.

The Australian tanker will also hold aerial refueling drills with a South Korean F-35A fighter for the first time. (end)

mk













MENAFN24102024000071011013ID1108814283