Vietjet Brings Da Nang Closer To India With Newly Inaugurated Direct Route

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Ahmedabad, October 24, 2024 - Continuing its expansion to meet the growing demands of both local and international passengers, Vietjet today announced the launch of its new direct route connecting Ahmedabad, India, with Da Nang, Vietnam's stunning coastal city. The inaugural flight was warmly received by people in both cities, marking a significant milestone in enhancing connectivity between India and Vietnam.



The Ahmedabad-Da Nang route will operate two return flights per week, adding to Vietjet's existing network of eight routes and 60 weekly flights between the two nations. This new route is set to boost economic, tourism, and cultural exchanges between India and Vietnam, further strengthening ties between the two regions. The airline is a pioneer in operating direct routes connecting Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang with major Indian cities including New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Kochi.



Flights from Da Nang to Ahmedabad will depart every Wednesday and Saturday - 19:10 (local time), landing at 23:25 (local time), with return flights from Ahmedabad operating every Thursday and Sunday 00:25 (local time), landing at Da Nang International Airport at 06:55 (local time). Passengers can enjoy the airline's- signature services, including frequent promotions, modern aircraft, and a variety of meals, providing a seamless and affordable travel experience.



Ahmedabad, a major city in Gujarat, is known for its rich cultural heritage, iconic landmarks, and vibrant culinary scene. Da Nang, celebrated for its beautiful beaches and scenic spots, is Vietnam's most livable city and a gateway to Central Vietnam's cultural treasures.



About Vietjet



The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.

