Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd. Launched The Crafters Stamp Rare Artisan Blended Whisky And Matsya Triple Reserve Blended Whisky

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, Uttar Pradesh, October 23, 2024 -Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd. (TEIL) launched premium and a super-premium whisky brand - Matsya Triple Reserve Blended Whisky and The Crafters Stamp Rare Artisan Blended Whisky to enter into the Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) market. These brands cater to the evolving tastes of Millennials and Gen Z, offering them a superior and memorable sensory experience.



Both The Crafters Stamp and Matsya were recently honored with The Spiritz Selection "The Grand Gold" and "Silver" awards respectively in the best product category for the Whisky Segment under INR 501 to INR 1000. Priced at INR 950 for a 750 ml bottle, The Crafters Stamp Rare Artisan Blended Whisky is a testament to Triveni's commitment to crafting quality and sophistication. A harmonious blend of Scotch malts aged in bourbon and sherry oak casks, mature Indian malts, and the finest Indian grain spirits, this whisky dances on the palate with layers of sweetness and maltiness. Enchanting notes of floral bouquets, decadent toffee caramel, and the warm embrace of oak are complemented by hints of vibrant summer fruits and deep aromatic vanilla. Each sip offers a rich and flavourful journey, designed for those who appreciate the finer things in life.



With its thoughtful packaging, every element-from the color and materials to the embellishments-has been carefully curated to reflect a high-end experience, ensuring that The Crafters Stamp stands out on the shelves and in social gatherings. Aimed at Millennials who are mature, sharp, and evolved, The Crafters Stamp is perfect for those who value authenticity, quality, and refinement.



On the other hand, Matsya Triple Reserve Blended Whisky captures the essence of a new era of whisky enthusiasts and priced at INR 690 for a 750 ml bottle. An extraordinary blend that harmonizes full-bodied bourbon and sherry cask-aged Scotch malts with the finesse of matured Indian malts and Indian grain spirits, Matsya offers an unparalleled sensory experience. Each sip immerses the palate with a cascade of deep aromatic vanilla, rich sherry, and seductively smooth honey. The result is an unforgettable taste that resonates with Gen Z-cool, young, and vibrant.



Matsya's packaging reflects its bold identity, combining aesthetics, quality, and practicality. The distinctive teal color and fluid design theme sets it apart, appealing to the contemporary style of today's younger generation who seek experiences that stand out and make an impression.



Both whisky brands have been launched across 25 districts of Uttar Pradesh in July 2024, catering to the super-premium and premium segments of the market. Triveni plans a roll out across the state by FY 26, covering over 5000 retail outlets. With these new offerings, TEIL reaffirms its position as an innovator in the industry, delivering world-class quality and an exceptional drinking experience.



Bharat Gandhi, Vice President & Head Operations (IMFL), Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd., added, "With Matsya Triple Reserve Blended Whisky and The Crafters Stamp Rare Artisan Blended Whisky, Triveni is targeting the growing young population of the country including Gen Z and Millennials. Both brands are strategically positioned in the premium and super-premium whisky segments, catering to a young audience that values quality, craftsmanship, and a memorable drinking experience."



Akash Premsen, Vice President (Strategy), Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd, said, "Our entry into the Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) market with our premium brands, Matsya and The Crafters Stamp, is a natural extension of our core strengths. This venture not only strengthens our manufacturing capabilities but also enhances our longstanding relationship with Uttar Pradesh, a state rich in potential for premium whiskey. We have thoroughly crafted these brands to resonate with consumers who seek quality and innovation, moving away from the offerings of the past two decades. Our commitment to brilliance is unwavering, and we are excited to introduce these exceptional products to a new generation of customers eager for superior choices."



As the Indian whisky market continues to grow, Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd. is set to make a distinctive mark by offering an elevated whisky experience that is sure to delight connoisseurs and casual drinkers alike.





About Triveni Brands



Triveni Brands is the FMCG Division of Triveni Engineering & Industries limited, which currently constitutes Shagun Sugar, Triveni Sugar, the Private Label Business and Indian Made Foreign Liquor. The mission of this division is to create innovative and high-quality products that delight customers. Our products have a strong omni-channel strategy and we are committed to growing in a sustainable manner while keeping customer at the very center.





About Triveni Engineering & Industries Limited



Triveni Engineering & Industries Limited (TEIL) is a diversified industrial conglomerate having core competencies in the areas of sugar, alcohol, power transmission and water. The Company holds the position of one of India's largest integrated sugar manufacturers and one of the largest ethanol manufacturers, while making significant contributions in Power Transmission and in Water & Wastewater treatment solutions. TEIL currently has seven sugar mills in operation at Khatauli, Deoband, Sabitgarh, (all in western Uttar Pradesh), Chandanpur, Rani Nangal and Milak Narayanpur (all in central Uttar Pradesh) and Ramkola (eastern Uttar Pradesh). While the Company's Power Transmission (Gears) manufacturing facility is located at Mysuru, the Water & Wastewater treatment business is located at Noida. The Company currently operates 6 co-generation power plants located across five sugar units, with 104.5 MW grid connected co-generation capacity.



The Company has state-of-the-art distilleries spread across Muzaffarnagar (MZN) – 2 facilities, Sabitgarh (SBT), Milak Narayanpur (MNP) and recently commissioned Rani Nangal (RNG) in Uttar Pradesh. These facilities have the capability to produce Ethanol, Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA), Rectified Spirit (RS) and Denatured Spirit (SDS). The Company utilizes a mix of sugarcane-based feedstocks as well as grain. Distillers Dried Grain Soluble (DDGS), a co-product produced on grain operations is also sold to premium Institutions and has been well accepted in the market. The Company also manufactures Indian Made Indian Liquor (IMIL) and Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL).





User :- Tanu​​​​ Soni

Email :...