Unveil The Epic Tale Of Honor And Survival: Tsuba Ken Samurai By Darrell Max Craig Now Available On Amazon Kindle

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Darrell Max Craig's latest historical fiction, Tsuba Ken Samurai, is now available on Kindle. Released on July 9, 2020, this captivating takes readers on a thrilling journey through the end of the Tokugawa Shogunate and the start of Japan's modernization. It's a gripping tale that explores the bonds of loyalty, the clash of cultures, and the mysteries of the past.

Set against the backdrop of a nation in transition, Tsuba Ken Samurai is rich with love, adventure , crime , and murder. A Captain and Pilot, bearing a gold-laden ship, arrive at Yokohama Harbor, only to encounter treacherous port officials. Forced to ally with Ronin Samurai for protection, they uncover a world where honor stands above all. The story unfolds with the Pilot's unexpected fatherhood of Tsuba Ken, a child raised by the Yakuza and later transformed into a formidable agent for the Japanese CIA. As Tsuba Ken grapples with his dual identity, he finds himself face-to-face with a long-lost father, forging a tale of redemption, fate, and unbreakable bonds.

Darrell Max Craig weaves an enthralling narrative in Tsuba Ken Samurai, delivering a rich blend of history, action , and heartfelt moments. This novel is a must-read for those who appreciate a story of courage, loyalty, and the complexities of destiny. Don't miss your chance to embark on this epic journey.

Discover the captivating world of Tsuba Ken Samurai by Darrell Max Craig! Dive into a tale of adventure, loyalty, and redemption that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Get your copy today on Amazon Kindle!

