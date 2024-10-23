Tempeh Market Growth Drivers And Trends: Analysis And Forecast 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The tempeh market has experienced strong growth in recent years. It is expected to increase from $5.29 billion in 2023 to $5.71 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 7.8%. This growth is attributed to the rising popularity of plant-based diets, health consciousness, vegetarian and vegan trends, culinary diversity, and sustainable consumption.

The tempeh market is projected to see strong growth, expected to reach $7.96 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 8.7%. This growth can be attributed to the plant-based movement, global cuisine influences, health trends, innovative product offerings, and retail expansion. Trends include marketing tempeh as a nutrient-dense superfood, partnerships for product innovation, convenient ready-to-eat options, sustainable non-GMO production, and incorporation in vegan diets.

What Are The Significant Drivers Behind The Growth Of The Tempeh Market?

The rising popularity of vegan diets is expected to boost the tempeh market. As more people shift toward plant-based diets, tempeh is becoming a preferred alternative due to its high protein and calcium content.

Major companies operating in the market report are The Nisshin OilliO Group Ltd., Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Vegolution India Private Limited, MGP Ingredients Inc., AMY's Kitchen Inc., Morningstar Farms LLC, Plant Power Foods Ltd., Lightlife Foods Inc., Noble Bean Inc., Hello Tempayy, Totally Tempeh Inc., Nutrisoy Pty. Ltd., Mighty Bean Tempeh LLC, Margaret River Tempeh Company, Turtle Island Foods lnc., PRIMASOY Organic Tempeh.

Which Emerging Trends Are Reshaping the Tempeh Market Size?

Collaborations and partnerships are driving the market, with companies focusing on partnerships to boost market share and meet consumer demand.

What Are The Segments In The Global Tempeh Market?

1) By Product Type: Frozen, Fresh and Ready-to-eat

2) By Nature: Organic and Conventional

3) By Flavor: Plain, Herbs & Spice

4) By Source: Soybean, Multigrain, Other Sources

5) By Distribution Channel: Hypermarket, Specialty Retail, Convenience Stores, Traditional Groceries and Online Retailers

North America: Largest Region in the Tempeh Market

North America was the largest region in the tempeh market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the tempeh global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

How Is The Tempeh Market Defined?

Tempeh is described as a high-protein food made from partially cooked, fermented soybeans. It is produced through a controlled fermentation process that combines soybeans into a cake form, utilizing the fungus Rhizopus oligosporus, commonly referred to as tempeh starter.

The Tempeh Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Tempeh Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Tempeh Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into tempeh market size, tempeh market drivers and trends, tempeh market major players, tempeh competitors' revenues, tempeh global market positioning, and tempeh market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

